PRINCETON — City officials in Princeton are looking to build upon developments started in 2022 and earlier in the new year.
Mayor David Graham said, “Over the last two years we have accomplished several tasks that will greatly assist us in achieving long term goals; we fixed the flooding problems on Rogers Street, the WVDOT installed a traffic light at the intersection of Rogers and Locust Streets, we established the Princeton Economic Development Authority, demolished at least 60 rundown buildings and we procured a $2.2 million dollar federal matching grant for a community center.”
The latter, City Manager Mike Webb said, would eventually replace the Princeton Recreation Center. Construction at the city hall complex is expected to start in late 2023.
“We’re looking to continue the progress that we’ve made over the past three or four years,” Webb added. “We see the Economic Development Authority as a major part of what we’re doing.”
Graham added, “We’re also looking to develop new businesses on Rogers Street, assist WVU/PCH in providing the finest health care in our region and through the Princeton Economic Development Authority, place properties in the hands of new owners and developers to grow our city.”
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.