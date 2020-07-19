BLUEFIELD — A feasibility study is the next step in possibly bringing a Thoroughbred Bulk Transportation (TBT) facility to Bluefield, an initiative called “Project Game Changer.”
City Manager Dane Rideout told members of the City Board last week the idea for the facility, which is a hub that allows customers to transfer a large array of commodities between rail cars and trucks, has been discussed for six years.
“How do we grow the city with a major rail line here?” Rideout asked. “We take advantage of the railroad.”
A feasibility study would look into what the facility would look like here and where it would go.
Rideout said a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will pay for it.
“But we need formal action (by the board) to allow us to proceed,” he said, referring to a resolution, which passed unanimously.
The next phase is to work the Norfolk Southern and an organization that builds and runs these types of projects.
Rideout said economic impact studies have shown this a “game changer,” and could eventually create 800 to 6,000 jobs, depending on demand and growth. “That is why this is so important and we are looking at it.”
Jim Spencer, the city’s director of economic and community development, said the feasibility study will help determine how much demand is in place now for the facility and the future potential.
“Part of the study is to look at how we can use the rail to develop a shipping transportation center,” he said, which will also examine current and future demand and how large a facility is needed to start.
The TBT would serve basically the same function that the former freight station (now the commercialization station) on Bluefield Avenue once did where goods could be loaded or unloaded and transported by either train or truck.
With Bluefield’s strategic location, rail capacity and proximity to three major interstates, the pieces fit, Rideout said.
Bluefield is located at the crossroads of Norfolk Southern’s Heartland and Crescent Corridor, he said, with the Heartland Corridor a main container rail route from the Port of Virginia to the Midwest markets, including Chicago, Detroit and Cincinnati.
Rideout said the Crescent Corridor is a major rail link between the northeastern and southeastern United States, linking major markets including New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, New Orleans and Memphis.
The city also has interstate highway access to I-77 and the future I-73/I-74 and is within 25 miles from I-81 and 40 miles from I-64.
This location has the potential to transform the area into a “logistics hub,” he said.
Rideout said Bluefield is also unique because trains are required to stop to refuel, change over crews and disconnect “pusher” trains.
Already being a “required stop” makes this a critical location for NS and its shipping efficiencies, he added.
A TBT center would help regional businesses in mining, chemical or wood industries to reach domestic and international markets via Dallas, Chicago and the Port of Virginia, Rideout said, and offer the potential to be further developed into a future inland port.
Rideout said a commodity flow study to determine if enough cargo is being shipped through Bluefield was conducted by the Rahall Appalachian Transportation Institute in 2015.
That study said an “inland port or multi-modal transportation facility represents a tremendous opportunity for Bluefield, Mercer County and the region as a whole.”
“Both inbound and outbound commercial freight traffic would have a direct route to major cities and locations as this roadway would ultimately connect Bluefield to several key locations,” the study said.
The facility could also open up the need for more businesses.
“Markets that rely heavily on large scale, efficient and timely movements would have the opportunity to take advantage of this route, while also maximizing potential developments in the Bluefield area including but not limited to manufacturing facilities, distribution centers and intermodal facilities,” the study said.
Both truck and rail transportation modes are expected to grow in the in the future and that represents an opportunity for the Bluefield area to increase the demand for the regional transportation infrastructure in the study region but also facilitate the growth of additional transportation needs and assets.
Rideout said an economic impact study was conducted by the Chmura Economic and Analytics Group, and the study said the facility would not only bring jobs, but also serve as a catalyst to attract other businesses, especially those in the logistics industry such as trucking and warehousing.
Manufacturing and retail businesses tend to locate close to these facilities to improve their supply-chain efficiency, the study said, and many studies around the country have demonstrated the “tremendous potential of such a facility in regional economic development.”
“With these two studies completed, the next step is to conduct a feasibility study to determine the best location, estimated cost, identify potential developers and determine if it is feasible to construct,” Rideout said. “With the award of a $44,000 USDA grant, we are excited to begin this next phase.”
Rideout said the grant award “was made possible by WV USDA Director Kris Warner who spent several days with city officials learning about the our strategic vision and he is excited about this project. Additionally, Gov Jim Justice and Transportation Secretary Byrd E. White were instrumental in making this happen for Bluefield and Southern West Virginia.”
“It’s not just about the city,” Spencer said. “This would be a regional facility … and it would tie in with I-77 Exit 1 development and other properties.”
Industrial parks would benefit, he said, including Cumberland Industrial Park near Exit 1 and the Bluestone Business and Technical Center on Rt. 460 in Tazewell County.
“Ultimately, we are looking for a win-win situation,” he said, helping existing businesses, attracting new businesses and boosting the railroad with increased demand.
There is a growing demand for shipping products overseas and that could help local businesses, many of which now have global markets and may ship forest products, aggregates or equipment.
The rail-to-truck and truck-to-rail facility would give them the option to ship to Norfolk by either mode, and saving money in the process.
Spencer said a firm that specializes in transportation and logistics will be used for the study.
“This all comes down to determining what is feasible, then the funding and construction,” he said, adding that after this first center, increased demand and more growth could expand the scope of the facility in coming years.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
