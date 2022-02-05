BLUEFIELD — A downtown building that once had a florist has reopened as a new floral business that is part of Bluefield’s growing business district.
The Shopkeeper on Bland Street in downtown Bluefield was once the home of Bluefield Florist, said owner James Davis. His parents, Ron and Jan Davis, opened their shop in 1995 and operated it until about 2009. It’s descendent, The Shopkeeper, opened Tuesday.
Jim Spencer, the City of Bluefield’s community and economic development director, said Friday that the downtown business district is progressing. The new florist is an example of what can be done in the downtown area.
“I was in the store (Thursday),” Spencer said. “It is phenomenal. Absolutely gorgeous. That kind of sets the bar high. I commend the work that they’ve done.”
Spencer said that the city was pleased to have another business in the downtown, adding that he spoke with The Shopkeeper’s owners about the services that the city offers to businesses such as help with marketing.
“We’re thrilled they have invested in Bluefield, and that’s a beautiful facility inside,” he stated.
The new business’s name reflects a fondness for history.
“I’m a big history buff,” James Davis said. “If you go back to the Old World time for England, Europe, if you kept a shop, it would have been mixed products at that time. The shopkeeper ran a general store type of thing. I kind of like that name and wanted the store to have that old kind of appearance to it. I think the building was built in 1911, and I really wanted the interior to reflect that age.”
In just one example of the building’s restoration, the store has a worn, repurposed oak floor design that was “pretty fitting for the property,” he said.
The Shopkeeper is mainly a florist, but Jan Davis will be offering baked goods, plus James Davis deals in antique furniture and miscellaneous antique items.
The building had been vacant for some time before the decision was made to do something with it.
“Well, the building was empty for a while, and so I just decided I wanted to take the property; so I took the property in 2017 and basically started putting the building back together and to where it was historically accurate,” James Davis said. “It all just kind of went back to ‘This is what we do, so why don’t we just open it back up and rebrand it?’ But Bluefield has been growing a lot in the last five years with new businesses coming in, and it just made sense. It was time to get back involved in the downtown area.”
New businesses like the Blue Spoon Cafe on Commerce Street and The RailYard on Raleigh Street have been coming downtown and expanding the district’s potential, James Davis said. Developments on Mercer Street in Princeton are encouraging, too.
“The downtown area has the potential to be a Lewisburg or an Abingdon. Look at where Princeton’s at right now,” he said.
It was the right time to come back to downtown Bluefield, James Davis stated.
