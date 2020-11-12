WELCH — An ongoing pandemic failed Wednesday to stop the City of Welch from carrying on a decades-old tradition of honoring local veterans on Veterans Day.
In the past, the Welch Veterans Day parade has honored veterans with marching bands, floats, patriotic music and distinguished guest speakers, but the fact that this event has brought thousands of people to Welch caused concern due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers were concerned about the crowd being exposed to the highly-contagious virus during the 102nd year of the annual celebration.
To minimize the chances for infection, the parade was conducted in reverse. Parade floats parked on McDowell Street’s left lane and public drove by the parade. Vehicles carrying well wishers would sometimes pause to thank veterans for their service. There were no high school bands and other parade units from area schools, but the public still came out to thank the region’s veterans for their service.
“The Star-Spangled Banner” was played along with other patriotic music just before the street was opened for motorists. The Welch Kiwanis Club had a float in place to remember veterans who had served their country. Some pedestrians came up to the Kiwanis and asked how the parade was happening for 2020.
“Yes, it’s different this year,” said David Williams of the Welch Kiwanis. Williams is also president of the McDowell County Board of Education. “Everybody is trying to figure out what it is.”
This year’s parade theme was “Remember Those Who Served,” Williams stated. All branches including the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard were being honored.
Despite the pandemic, everyone involved with the parade wanted to find a way to have it. The parade has proceeded for 102 years despite two world wars, the Great Depression, and other major events in American history.
“Nobody wanted to break the tradition,” Williams said. “It’s the longest one in the nation.”
Jim Spence of the American Legion Post 8 said the public wanted to see the parade proceed.
“That was our intent,” Spence said just before the parade in reverse started. “We knew we couldn’t have it like years past. The biggest thing was keeping social distance and wearing masks.”
Units from organizations and businesses such as McBride Electric and the Tug River Health Association were in place when members of the American Legion fired a 21-gun salute and played “Taps”. Besides floats honoring veterans, the people driving past the parade saw a vintage vehicle. Cody Morgan of McDowell County was watching over a big Edsel automobile his employer owns. Many drivers slowed down to get a good look at it. The Edsel is legendary as a failed concept, but while many people are familiar with the name Edsel, not everyone has seen one of the cars.
“I’m 23 and this is the first one I’ve ever seen in my life,” Morgan said.
Phil Law, commander of the American Legion Post 8, walked along the parade route and spoke with people who came to see it. He wore a mask, and said that this year’s challenge was finding a way to have a safe celebration.
“Well, I had to get with the rest of the crews and see what we can come up with,” he recalled. “The biggest trick was getting the young people to be more cautious.”
While many older people have been observing precautions against COVID-19, younger generations have been less cautious; so it’s important to set an example for them, Law said.
One spectator wearing patriotic red, white and blue and holding crosses in both hands had seen many of the previous Welch Veterans Day Parades; in fact, she had been attending the parades since she was 18 years old.
“I never miss my parade,” 77-year-old Janette Robinson of Welch said. “It’s important. It’s something to do. It’s something that needs to be going on.”
“It turned out really nice,” Mary Spence of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary said as drivers paused to say hello.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.