WELCH — Some of the best barbecue competition teams in the nation participated in the annual WV Coalfields Cookoff, the West Virginia State BBQ & ATV Festival, in Welch.
Held June 9-10, the Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned event judged Master Series and Backyard Series teams in overall scores as well as chicken, ribs, pork and brisket categories.
The 2023 event was a recipient of the Smokin’ with Smithfield grant that provided an additional $3,000 in prize money and welcomed over 1,500 visitors to downtown Welch over two days.
“We were so pleased to have six of the top 10 KCBS Master Series teams as well as several of the top Backyard Series teams in the country cook for us this year,” said Welch Mayor Harold McBride. “We want to thank all of the teams, judges, vendors, sponsors and attendees for coming to the event. We are committed to providing quality entertainment options for our citizens and the added economic impacts of this event on McDowell County are immeasurably beneficial for CoalTown USA and the surrounding area.”
High on the Hog, a competitive barbecue team consisting of husband and wife, Shawn and Rebecca Surber from Ohio, was named Grand Champion at this year’s competition.
The Surbers took home a prize of $3,500 for their win. High on the Hog also took home first place in the chicken and brisket categories, third in the ribs category and ninth in the pork category. Off the Rack BBQ, of Virginia, was named Reserve Champion.
wand Swine ’N Roses BBQ of North Carolina placed first overall in the Backyard Series.
Shawnbo’s BBQ of West Virginia won the People’s Choice award.
The WV Coalfields Cookoff was proclaimed the WV State BBQ Championship by Governor Jim Justice and was sanctioned by the Kansas City BBQ Society (KCBS), for master and backyard BBQ cook teams.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.