PRINCETON — Spending $275,000 in state grant funds has resulted in the demolition and removal of 69 dilapidated structures in the City of Princeton, city officials announced Wednesday.
Last year, the City of Princeton received a $275,000 state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) grant designated for the demolition and removal of dilapidated structures within its incorporated city limits.
These funds have been exhausted demolishing 33 houses, 29 accessory buildings, three mobile homes and four commercial properties, city officials said. Furthermore, 100 percent of the funds provided were used for demolition and clean up; no funds were allocated for administrative purposes.
Over half of the cleared lots have now been sold. There are plans to build housing as well as plans for building new commercial buildings, future offices and a museum, city officials said.
“It is our hope that many of the properties that have been part of this demolition project will be used to construct new family homes, apartments or townhouses,” said City Manager Mike Webb. “With the continued growth in our region it is essential to provide new affordable housing and make our city more appealing to potential industry.”
