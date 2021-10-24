PRINCETON — Funding for a place where the City of Princeton’s furry family members can safely run and play has been approved this week by the Princeton City Council.
During their October meeting, members of the city council approved transferring $15,000 from Princeton’s capital equipment fund to the Parks and Recreation Department, according to Mayor David Graham.
“It will be located on the west side of the Recreation Center between the building and the Princeton Community Hospital’s parking lot,” Graham said.
The dog park will be approximately 100 feet by 200 feet, but will not be in the shape of an exact square as it will use some of the skate park’s current fencing and the back of the Rec Center as part of the park’s ‘fenced in’ area, according to City Manager Mike Webb.
“Multiple people have approached myself as well as the mayor and other city council members over the years about the idea of a dog park for the citizens’ dogs,” Webb said. “This location fits well with parking already available and easy access both from the Rec Center side of the future park as well as from the Princeton Community Hospital side of the soon-to-be built park.”
“I have personally gotten about half a dozen requests in the last year for that,” Graham recalled. “Several of the council’s members have told me the same thing.”
The park will give dog owners a place where their pets can run freely.
“I think it will be well used,” Graham said. “It’s a handy location and there’s a big parking lot.”
Besides serving local dog owners, the park will be a place where people visiting patients at the hospital can take their pets.
“People visiting friends and family at the hospital will have the opportunity to relax and enjoy the park and hopefully it can be very therapeutic in a time of stress for them and their families,” Webb said.
“And for local dog owners, this is a great place to bring their dog(s) and let them run and play out in the open,” he added. “The City of Princeton does have a leash ordinance and this dog park will allow for the dogs to really get outside and play and run and still be fenced in and safe.”
A date for opening the new dog park has not been set.
“We haven’t really discussed a time frame, but I think it will be relatively simple to do,” he stated. “I’d like to see it done by the end of the year anyhow.”
Getting the necessary fencing and metal posts could be a challenge, Graham added. Ongoing supply problems represented by ships waiting to be unloaded could impact when work begins.
“It’s a typical construction deal. Anything metallic can be months trying to get it,” he said. “A lot of it is when COVID hit, a lot of the steel manufacturers shut down. and with the supply of the actual ore, a lot of the mining operations shut down. And, unfortunately, we import a lot of steel.”
Webb said the city hoped to start gathering the needed fencing and amenities soon and start the park’s installation in the coming weeks, weather and delivery of ordered parts permitting.
“No exact completion date has been set just yet, but we are hoping to have it completed and open in the coming months. It will have a couple of different exit points, benches and waste collection posts/bags, etc., as well as amenities for the dogs to enjoy climbing and crawling under, over and through and access to water,” Webb said. “Natural shade will be provided at different times of the day with the back of the Rec Center, as well as by trees that are currently located inside the dog park area.”
“Hopefully this will prove to be a fun and enjoyable place to come relax and enjoy man’s best friend having fun and getting exercise,” Webb stated.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
