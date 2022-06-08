PRINCETON — The City of Princeton is hosting Summer Jams at city park every Thursday of the summer from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m starting Thursday, June 9.
The events were organized by Floyd Ricks, a member of the Princeton Parks and Recreation Board, who just wanted local musicians to have to opportunity to showcase their talent.
“He is working for the Board and as a private individual to be able to utilize our park to bring musicians out and community members,” said Princeton Economic Development Director Samuel Lusk.
Ricks thought the stage was a good place that presented historic value to the area which he wanted locals to be able to enjoy, so he came up the the idea for some locals to use the stage.
“The stage in Princeton hasn’t been utilized like it should have been,” said Ricks. “We want the community to just be able to come and enjoy everything.”
Lusk said the city is happy to be able to have the space used for the community and to get people to come out and participate.
“I think it will provide an excellent source of entertainment because residents can just come out Thursday afternoons to enjoy what our community really offers,” said Lusk.
Ricks is very involved in the local music community, so when he came up with the idea for Summer Jams, he reached out to his friends that perform locally.
“He wants musicians to be able to come out and share their talent with the community and use the city venue to do that, so it can bring folks out to enjoy summer weather and have a good time,” said Lusk.
Ricks added, “We have incredible local musicians that are gifted with amazing talents.”
While they already have lineups for every Thursday performance, the city and Ricks encourage other locals to bring instruments and songs to sing.
“We want 10 to 15 musicians each Thursday,” said Ricks. “If an opportunity arises and they have an instrument and a song, we’ll make room for them.”
The genre of music will switch with the weeks, according to Ricks.
“The first and third Thursday will be gospel music and the second and fourth other types such as Rock and Roll,” said Ricks.
Seating at the venue is not provided, so the city encourages attendees to bring lawn chairs and things of that nature.
“We hope to get the area more cleared for these events next year, but right now we still have some work to do because the stage was not put in a great spot when it was built,” said Ricks.
Ricks said that if anyone has any questions or wants more information on the events, they should contact him through his phone 304-921-9918.
