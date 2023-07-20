PRINCETON — The City of Princeton announced Wednesday that the city has maintained its Class 2 ISO rating for fire protection.
At the July City Council Meeting, Fire Chief Matt Mould announced the Princeton Fire Department has once again achieved an ISO Class Rating of 2, according to a statement issued by the city Wednesday.
The Princeton Fire Department was first issued an ISO Rating of 2 in 2016 and has continued the level of expertise required to maintain that rating for the renewal period, city officials said. This rating is beneficial not only to the city, but to the homeowners and businesses within the city because many insurance companies offer lower premiums based on the fire department’s ISO Rating.
ISO (Insurance Service Office) is responsible for inspecting and rating all fire departments to determine how well they can protect their community, homes, and businesses. ISO ratings range from 1 to 10 with 1 being the top score. This process reviews fire operations, emergency communications and water supply.
“Achieving and maintaining an ISO Rating of 2 requires education, continued training, and the dedication of our local fire fighters. This is also evidence of the City’s commitment to provide its citizens and businesses with a safe community,” Mould said after the July 17 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.