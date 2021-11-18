PRINCETON — A new agency which was created this month will help Princeton turn tax delinquent property into new sites for residential and commercial building as well as new green spaces.
An ordinance creating Princeton’s Land Reuse Agency (LRA) was approved and enacted on second reading during the Princeton City Council’s November meeting, said Samuel L. Lusk, economic development specialist.
“Land use agencies are tools that municipalities across the state use to stabilize their local economy through the elimination of blight and dilapidation,” Lusk said. “The City of Princeton aims to utilize their LRA to transform tax delinquent, non-revenue generating property into viable development projects such as, but not limited to, commercial, residential and green spaces.”
The city has a program that has demolished dilapidated structures throughout its municipal boundaries. Lusk said that the new LRA is working with this program and other existing programs.
“The land reuse agency gives the city some flexibility in regards to tax delinquent, non-revenue generating property acquisition,” he stated.”
Having the LRA gives the city the right of first refusal on a piece of property.
“The first refusal goes up to $50,000 for a property,” Lusk said. “When it comes down to it, we only want to purchase properties that have been abandoned by the private market. We want to repurpose those properties to being productive again.”
If the city obtains property that requires some sort of demolition or landscaping, it will work through the LRA to convert it into something that’s appealing to the private market, Lusk said.
The LRA will have a five-member board of directors. Lusk stated that the city council will vote on nominees in December or January 2022. One board member will be a city employee. A second will be from the Princeton Economic Development Authority. A third member from the city council will be appointed by the mayor and the fourth will be from the Princeton Planning Commission.
A fifth member of the LRA’s board must be a Princeton resident who is not a city employee. This person must maintain membership with a recognized civic organization within the City of Princeton, Lusk said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
