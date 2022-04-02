PRINCETON — Princeton city officials have authorized the funds needed to install three new mounted cameras that can help police address incidents in busy parts of the city.
The city has authorized $8,000 to purchase three new mounted cameras at high-traffic areas in the city, according to Samuel L. Lusk, economic development specialist.
These cameras will be used by the Princeton Police Department to improve safety and security of the serviced areas by providing critical information to the department as incidents occur in the future. Two of the cameras can be classified as bullet cameras that will provide a live feed to the department.
The third camera is a License Plate Recognition (LPR) camera, which will have the ability to extract numbers and letters, and can be utilized to reference this information as it is needed to resolve investigation. The Princeton Police Department plans to install additional bullet and LPR cameras throughout the city in the coming years.
“I am excited about the potential of both the bullet and LPR cameras,” said Lt. J.D. Halsey of the Princeton Police Department. “Use of these devices ensures that our department has the best information to protect our residents and community members.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.