PRINCETON — New small cells that will boost local broadband access are scheduled to be installed across the City of Princeton during the next two months, city officials announced this week.
Network Building + Consulting, LLC has invested about $180,000 to install small cells on existing utility poles within Princeton’s city limits, according to Samuel L. Lusk, economic development specialist.
“With the construction that they’re doing, they’re not erecting new utility poles,” Lusk said. “They’re adding to what already exists.”
Twelve of the new cells will be installed inside the city with one outside the city limits.
Lusk read a list of where the new cells will be placed. The locations include 113 Courthouse Road; 1299 Ingleside Drive; 1604 West Main Street; 1314 East Main Street; 1116 Stafford Drive; 1306 Princeton Avenue; 911 Mercer Street; 1300 block Stafford Drive; 400 Walnut Street; 1 Stafford Drive; 100 Bee Street; and 1200 Mercer Street.
The small broadband cells will operate off of the AT&T Network, and each one will have a diameter coverage of about 2,000 feet, Lusk said. AT&T customers will have access to the system.
“And it will build onto the existing 4G network and it will create the ability to upgrade 5G when that technology becomes available,” Lusk stated.
Getting the new cells installed will be a boost for the city, according to City Manager Mike Webb.
“This investment in our community paints a big picture – Princeton is a growing city that has the necessities for both business and residents to thrive,” Webb said.
The first small cell should be turned on around April with the others following suit between April and June this year, Lusk said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
