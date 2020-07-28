GARY — Donated water keeps arriving while city officials seek the funding needed to restore a McDowell County community’s public water service.
Early last week, a pump used for extracting well water broke down, cutting the City of Gary’s municipal water service to more than 400 homes as well as local businesses and health care providers.
“Without a source of clean, safe water to wash their hands, Gary is now experiencing a public health crisis during a global pandemic that is impacting 426 households, a nursing home, two health clinics, and a senior citizen housing complex,” according to Dassa J. Giles, president of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Giles, who said she is a social action advocate and grew up in Gary, stated that there are other people outside the nursing home who are living without running water.
“There are also many elderly persons in the community with serious health conditions, as well as others who have members in their households with disabilities,” she said. “It is my hope that the City of Gary will receive the funding needed to replace their water pumping system.”
The city has sent the governor’s office information about what must be done to fix the water system and how much the work will cost, Mayor Larry Hairston said.
“We haven’t heard anything back from the governor’s office yet,” Hairston stated Monday. “We got a lot of stuff sent to the (governor’s) office today. We’re looking at about $500,000.”
Justice spoke about the city’s situation Monday during his daily press briefing and said that the National Guard and Homeland Security were informed immediately about the situation.
“We’re trying in every way to help those people in the town of Gary,” Justice said. “Great people. I’m through there from time to time and we absolutely want to help them.”
One pump’s breakdown cut off water service, but the other three pumps need to be replaced as well, he said. Each of the pumps is about 20 years old.
“We need four pumps,” Hairston said.
The McDowell County Commission had an emergency meeting July 24 and worked with the county Economic Development Authority to provide funding for one pump, County Commission President Cecil Patterson said after action was taken.
Gary residents have been receiving donated water and water brought in tankers from the West Virginia National Guard and the City of Welch Public Works Department.
“A lot of people have been donating water to us,” Hairston said, adding that other individuals have started GoFundMe accounts to help the city. “People keep calling and seeing what donations they can send. People have been really good about donating.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
