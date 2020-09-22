BLUEFIELD — The city of Bluefield plans to file a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern Corporation related to the Grant Street Bridge, which remains closed and a solution requires the cooperation of the railroad.
City Attorney Colin Cline said the City Board of Directors has instructed him to file the lawsuit.
“Today our Board of Directors, upon the motion of Vice Mayor Barbara Thompson-Smith, expressed its outrage and the outrage of the citizens of Bluefield at the continued silence of Norfolk Southern over the Grant Street Bridge,” he said. “Ms. Thompson-Smith reminded us all that the railroad is obligated under the 1940 agreement between the railroad and the city to maintain the steel superstructure and masonry supports of the bridge. Mr. Rideout (City Manager Dane Rideout) stated that the last communication we had from the railroad was in July and we’ve heard nothing since. Ms. Thompson-Smith rightly stated that litigation appears to be the only option we have left to bring them to the table.”
The city has been working to try to obtain the cooperation of NS since the bridge closed due to safety concerns in June 2019.
“I hate that it has come to this,” Cline said. “The railroad stepped up in 1941 and replaced the Grant Street Bridge, and again cooperated in 1992 when the bridge was refurbished. Now apparently they can’t even be bothered to contact us and inform us of their position. This is extremely offensive.”
Cline said Bluefield is “proud of its railroad history, but apparently the railroad is no longer proud of Bluefield.”
“We currently have two major infrastructure issues at a standstill because of the railroad’s callous disregard for the people of this community – the Grant Street Bridge and of course the Route 19 sinkhole,” he said of the problem on Princeton Avenue. “We have invited the railroad to our Grant Street Bridge Task Force meetings and their chair has sat empty, even though they assert that they ‘believe in the importance of all of our stakeholders.’ So much for corporate citizenship.”
Cline said he plans to have a complaint drafted for board approval at the next meeting and then "we will proceed from there."
The 320-ft. bridge was built in1940 and connects the East End and North Side with Princeton Avenue and the downtown area, crossing Norfolk Southern Railway tracks. The company actually owns the bridge and has over the years shared maintenance with the city.
Residents impacted by the closing have been forced to use a very narrow and dangerous road, which is hazardous and increases response time for emergency vehicles.
Residents have this week gathered at the Princeton Avenue side of the bridge to protest a lack of action.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.