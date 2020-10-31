BLUEFIELD — The City of Bluefield will receive over $200,000 in a state settlement with paving companies that were sued by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
Morrisey and Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Friday morning, saying the total settlement was for $101.3 million, with $4.4 million shared by Bluefield, Beckley, Charleston, Huntington, Parkersburg and Kanawha County.
Justice said it is an “incredible announcement to make” and it is the “largest, single-state antitrust settlement in West Virginia’s history.”
The Bluefield City Board approved the city’s share of the settlement at its Tuesday meeting but City Attorney Colin Colin said that time the details could not be released pending Friday morning’s announcement.
“As the Governor announced this (Friday) morning, the State of West Virginia, and several municipalities, including Bluefield, have reached a settlement of anti-trust litigation involving West Virginia Paving and several other entities,” Cline said. “The plaintiffs, including Bluefield, were represented by the law firm of Bailey & Glasser, lead by Ben Bailey. As a result of this settlement, the City of Bluefield will receive $201,066.37.”
Cline said the money reflects overcharges for asphalt paid by the City of Bluefield over several years.
“Paving expenses such as asphalt are paid for through street fees paid by residents, businesses and property owners, and, pursuant to our street fee ordinance, the revenue from such fees can only be used for street and bridge maintenance and repair,” he said. “Therefore, when we receive this distribution, it will be used exclusively for such purposes. We extend our thanks to Ben Bailey and Bailey & Glasser for their excellent representation of Bluefield and the State of West Virginia in this extremely complex matter.”
The settlement resolves allegations that West Virginia Paving Inc., Kelly Paving Inc., American Asphalt & Aggregate Inc. and eight related companies conspired to monopolize the state-approved asphalt and paving market, thus reducing competition and maximizing profits at the taxpayers’ expense.
The agreement includes $101.35 million in cash and credits, along with a mix of non-monetary terms to restore competition.
“This achievement means many more roads will be paved,” Morrisey said. “I will not tolerate monopolization on my watch.”
“We finally got it done,” Justice said of the settlement resulting from the lawsuit filed in 2017. “We worked our tails off.”
Morrisey said the settlement “will go a long way to restore competition and recoup road funds to the benefit of every taxpayer who pays for and drives West Virginia’s roads.”
“We can never afford to allow an unlawful monopoly to victimize West Virginia and maximize its profits on the backs of state taxpayers, especially when every dollar is needed to pave our roads and compete effectively with other states for business and tourism,” he said.
“This is a historic day for West Virginia, and all West Virginians should be really, really proud,” Justice said. “This settlement not only means another $100 million that we’ll be able to invest in continuing to repair and maintain our roads all across West Virginia, but it also means that you, the taxpayers, are getting what you paid for. We have made incredible progress over the last few years with my Roads To Prosperity program and Secondary Roads Maintenance Initiative, and this money will allow our great Department of Transportation to do even more. I want to thank everyone who played a part in helping to reach this settlement.”
The settlement requires West Virginia Paving, Kelly Paving and American Asphalt to make a combined, upfront payment of $30.35 million to the state and local participants, including the $4.4 million that Bluefield, Beckley and others will share.
That money should be ready to disperse within 30 days, Morrisey said.
Morrisey filed the lawsuit in January 2017 with the state’s Department of Transportation alleging acquisitions or non-compete agreements were used to unlawfully eliminate competitors and push asphalt prices higher in areas controlled by West Virginia Paving, its parent company CRH plc and other defendants as compared to parts of the state with robust competition.
The lawsuit argued high prices strained an already tight highways budget forcing the state to delay construction projects, some indefinitely, causing “immeasurable economic damage and unconscionable public safety risks.”
Besides the $30 million, West Virginia Paving also agreed to provide the state an additional $71 million in credits that can be applied to already completed, yet unpaid road projects and future work over the next seven years.
West Virginia Paving, Kelly Paving and American Asphalt, together with each co-defendant, denied wrongdoing as part of the agreement. All parties agreed to the settlement to avoid the delay, expense, inconvenience and uncertainty of protracted litigation.
Other listed defendants were Oldcastle Inc., Oldcastle Materials Inc., Southern West Virginia Paving Inc., Southern West Virginia Asphalt Inc., American Asphalt of West Virginia LLC and Blacktop Industries & Equipment Company.
West Virginia Paving Inc. (WVP) also issued a statement about the settlement Friday, saying it is “pleased to have reached a final agreement with the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT), following lengthy mediation between the parties relating to alleged breaches of West Virginia legislation.”
“WVP is of the firm view that it has always acted lawfully and has not been found to have been in breach of any West Virginia laws,” the statement said. “All parties believe that a mediated settlement is the most pragmatic solution to their differences. WVP has a long and successful history of doing business with WVDOT and will continue to do so going forward. This agreed settlement allows both parties to move ahead, avoids the uncertainty of a protracted legal process and allows WVP to continue servicing its customers.”
The company will, under the terms of the agreement, “remain a key supplier to WVDOT on road paving and other construction projects and maintains its ownership interests in its two joint ventures in the State … WVP looks forward to continuing this close working relationship for decades to come.”
The Attorney General’s Office hired the law firm of Bailey & Glasser as lead outside counsel for the case, along with Robinson & McElwee and the Webb Law Centre.
Outside counsel was necessary because of the complications and long hours, Morrisey said, adding they will receive about 7 to 8 percent of the settlement.
Morrisey said when he took over the position in 2013, outside counsel would have received more than 30 percent of a settlement.
“We changed the pricing structure … with competitive bidding,” he said. “Prior to 2013, that did not happen.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.