BLUEFIELD — Between 500 to 1,000 Bluefield homes and businesses were impacted by Memorial Day weekend flooding, so people needing more information are being urged to attend a town hall meeting June 13 in downtown Bluefield.
The city of Bluefield will host a Town Hall meeting starting 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 at the Bluefield Arts Center (theater) to discuss flood issues, city officials announced Thursday.
All those affected by flooding and those that want additional information are invited to attend. This Town Hall meeting is open to the public. A representative of the American Red Cross representative as well as representatives from the State of West Virginia Emergency Management office are scheduled to participate.
Chief Chad Bailey of the Bluefield Fire Department said Thursday that the city has many instances of flood damage.
“Right now we’re estimating right at 500 to 1,000 homes and businesses,” he replied when asked how many locations had flood damages.
“We’ve seen a lot of basement flooding where people are losing their hot water heaters, their furnaces, their washers and driers,” Bailey stated. “We’ve had some electrical issues, and there are still some people still without water and still without power due their electrical boxes getting water in them.”
The storms that hit Bluefield and the surrounding region during the Memorial Day Weekend dumped huge amounts of rain on communities.
“We had a bunch of damage that started on Union Street and it worked its way down through the city to College Avenue,” Bailey recalled. “I think we got about 6 inches of rain in a 36-hour period. Water just had nowhere to go. It overwhelmed all of our stormwater system.”
The City of Bluefield is currently asking people to take a flood survey from West Virginia Emergency Management.
“Basically, what that does is allow us to get an estimate of damages to see if we would qualify for any funding – state funding, FEMA funding, anything like that,” Bailey said.
The survey can be reached through the City of Bluefield Facebook page.
“There’s actually a QR code on the city’s Facebook page and we have groups going door-to-door delivering the QR Code,” Bailey said. The groups have iPads if people need help filling out the survey.
Residents who have questions can call Sarah Ayers with the City of Bluefield at 304-327-2401, Extension 2462, Bailey said.
Bailey urged residents and businesses to fill out the survey even if they had only minor flood damage.
“Somebody may have had some damage and cleaned it up, but they still need to report this,” he stated. “In order to get funding, it’s critical. Even if it’s only minor damage, fill it out.”
The Mercer County Office of Emergency Management also has a West Virginia Emergency Management Division survey on its Facebook page to county residents can report their flood damages. Director Keith Gunnoe said the goal is to see if the county can qualify for federal flood assistance.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.