BLUEFIELD — Among the agenda items for the upcoming Sept. 13 meeting of the City of Bluefield Board of Directors is a discussion about whether to add an outdoor skating rink to downtown Bluefield’s Christmas attractions.
For several years, the city has been bringing Christmas attractions to the downtown’s Raleigh Street parking lot. Along with the annual Holiday of Lights at Lotito Park, the parking lot has become a focal point of the City of Bluefield’s holiday activities.
In October 2021, Bluefield became West Virginia’s official Christmas City. Two years before this proclamation, the city unveiled a 40-foot Christmas tree that gives the public a light show while playing Christmas music. The downtown displays grew for Christmas 2021 with a mini-Holiday of Lights display in the same location. One goal is to encourage visitors to come downtown after seeing the Holiday of Lights at the city park. A possible addition this year is signage leading visitors to and from both Christmas venues.
“It’s going to grow more this year,” said Marie Blackwell, city ambassador. “We’re going to be busy, busy.”
Plans for the Christmas 2022 season include the return of the musical Christmas tree and the mini-Holiday of Lights displays along with a downtown Christmas Market offering merchandise such as Christmas crafts and baked goods, Blackwell said.
City officials are seeking ideas to continue growing and improving the Christmas season attractions and offerings downtown. Planning for the downtown Christmas begins months in advance.
“The City of Bluefield is beginning to start preparations again to celebrate our Christmas City,” City Manager Cecil Marson said. “And we’re fielding ideas from all the community, looking for volunteers; and we’re looking over ideas for a possible skating rink, a potential Christmas carnival, and other great ideas we can get from the community to grow our Christmas for our kids and the entire area.”
