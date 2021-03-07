BLUEFIELD — With spring quickly approaching, motorists are typically seeing more potholes and the City of Bluefield is taking a proactive approach to get an early jump on fixing them.
Last week, City Manager Dane Rideout sent a public works crew to a North Carolina asphalt plant.
Plants that usually service this area won’t open until later this month, he said, but the pothole situation needs to be addressed as quickly as possible.
Rideout said potholes are always bad this time of year and several areas of the city will be targeted, including Bluefield and Princeton avenues, Stadium Drive and Cumberland Road.
“We will get to them as quickly was we can,” he said. “The crew had to leave at 4:30 in the morning for the trip.”
Local asphalt plants sometimes don’t open until later in March or even April.
According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, road repair crews take advantage of the earliest sign of spring weather to get a jump on repairing the roadway damage from the winter.
“District 1 is going full at it,” said WVDOH Highways Administrator Arlie Matley last week in a press release. “There’s a right way to patch a pothole. If we show our new employees the right way to patch, they won’t know how to do it wrong.”
While asphalt plants in many parts of West Virginia are still closed, a plant in St. Albans opened last week, he said. Transportation workers immediately got in line for hot asphalt, to fill up their trucks and begin their attack on potholes.
Matley said District 10 Engineer Joe Pack’s crews, responsible for McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh and Wyoming counties, are actively patching potholes in Beckley.
“The minute we are able to get asphalt we start patching,” Pack said in the release. “We’re actually traveling to St. Albans to pick the asphalt up.”
Right now, Pack is only able to patch potholes in Raleigh County, which is about an hour from the St. Albans asphalt plant.
“We are rushing to patch the potholes because they are a driving hazard for everyone,” Pack said. “Our goal is to address them as quickly as humanly possible.”
Potholes are prevalent in the spring because of the expansion and contraction of ground water. The water enters into the ground under the pavement, freezes and then expands. When it thaws it contracts and starts deteriorating the asphalt.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
