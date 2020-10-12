BLUEFIELD — Bluefield city officials are seeking public input about plans to apply for a grant that will help pay for removing asbestos, lead paint and other contaminants from downtown buildings.
The Bluefield WV Economic Development Authority plans to submit a grant application to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for a Brownfield program for the abatement of asbestos “in and around the 400 block of Federal Street” according to a legal advertisement published Oct. 9 in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
“We applied for the grant jointly with Bluefield, Va. a year ago, and it was a Brownfield Assessment grant,” said Jim Spencer, community and economic development director.
The grant paid for assessing existing structures for environmental concerns such as lead paint and asbestos, Spencer said. The next step is to remove the hazards that have been found.
“So now we want to apply for grant funds to remediate some of the problems identified in the buildings downtown,” he stated.
Plans call for applying for a $500,000 grant by Oct. 28, and one of the application’s requirements is to have public input. The grant documents are available at the Bluefield Municipal Building and the Craft Memorial Library.
Spencer said asbestos could be cleared from about nine downtown buildings. Many of the district’s buildings are older structures which have tiles and other parts containing the hazardous substance.
The goal is to have more buildings downtown where businesses can establish themselves. Interest in growing in the area ever since Intuit and Alorica announced plans to bring up to 500 new jobs downtown.
“With the interest of more businesses, we need to prepare space to accommodate those new businesses that come in,” Spencer said.
A public meeting will be held and comments will be accepted at 5 p.m., Oct. 15 by Zoom/Eventbrite. The event can be found on the Department of Community and Economic Development – Bluefield, WV Facebook page. Interested people can contact Spencer at 304-327-2401 Ext. 2405 or at jspencer@bluefieldwv.org.
