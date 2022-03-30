BLUEFIELD — An unadorned building and a brick wall are the canvasses waiting for murals celebrating life in the Bluefield community.
The City of Bluefield announced Tuesday that design suggestions for painting two murals on buildings with the city limits are being sought. One, a tall concrete building not far from the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge and the second, a brick wall off Wyoming Street near the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
“We’re open to all kinds of ideas,” said city ambassador Marie Blackwell. “The designs we are looking for depict Bluefield’s designation as West Virginia’s Christmas City, our great college, high school and community with ideas including blue chicory, lemonade and our historic culture.”
The city will supply the paint, ladder, tools and other items required to complete a mural, she said.
Design suggestions will be accepted until the close of business on Monday, April 18. Suggestions can be emailed to mblackwell@bluewv.org.
