BLUEFIELD — With just over $4 million coming to the City of Bluefield from the $1.9 trillion stimulus package, city officials are busy getting everything in place when the money is available and specifics on how it can be spent are released.
City Manager Dane Rideout said during the City Board meeting Tuesday the money will come in two equal payments, one this year and the other half in 2022, and it must be spent by 2024.
“That’s not a whole lot of time,” he told board members.
Region One Planning and Development Council is submitting a list of priorities to the federal government on how regional localities plan to spend the money, Rideout said, so Bluefield will submit its list.
“It doesn’t mean that if something else happens you can’t change that,” he said, adding that this is just a federal requirement with specific items not binding.
However, he said they already know the money must be spent on infrastructure related projects like water, sewer and broadband.
Rideout said the city is already in good shape in those specific areas, and the top priority at this point is stormwater control, which he said should be included under infrastructure.
The Union Street stormwater project is the city’s top priority, he said, a problem the city has been trying to fix for seven years.
“Union Street is causing flooding on College Avenue and at City Park,” he said. “We can finally take advantage (of federal money).”
Rideout said demolition is on the list and projects will also most likely be included as an allowable infrastructure expense.
The city has been on an aggressive campaign to get rid of dilapidated property.
“Demolition is crucial,” Rideout said.
Mayor Ron Martin asked if any of those funds can be used with matching funds to fast-track projects.
“We don’t know if we can use this money to match other federal grants,” Rideout said, but funds must be obligated during a fiscal year but not necessarily spent during that same year.
Martin also said he wants to make sure the city does not “drop the ball somewhere” in the process.
Rideout said it is a “team effort” among city employees and everyone is staying on top of this.
He did, however, express concern about the upcoming city election.
“We can’t take a right turn (on priorities) if a new board comes on,” he said.
But as it stands now, “we are going to be fine (on the process of taking advantage of the money as well as any available grants),” he added.
City Treasurer Kelly Davis told the board the impact on tax revenue from last year because of the pandemic was substantial.
Several tax categories, including sales tax, were down by a total of more than $350,000, and revenue from recreation was also down, by almost $200,000.
The city did receive about $2 million from the CARES Act funding, which kept the city’s finances and budget “very stable,” she said.
