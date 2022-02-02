BLUEFIELD — The City of Bluefield is exploring more improvements at Mitchell Stadium.
City engineer Kerry Stauffer told members of the city board last week officials are meeting with a sound expert to see what options are possible.
“We are trying to figure out the position … about upgrading the sound at Mitchell Stadium,” he said. “There are definitely some limitations there. The field is rather limited in width in certain places for emergency vehicles to get by. We have a very nice scoreboard and we should be careful about obstructing the view of the scoreboard.”
Stauffer said some decisions have to be made.
“We do have some ideas for upgrading the sound,” he said, including whether the sound should be basically PA (public address) level or rock concert level.
But the sound system can be improved regardless, he added.
City Manager Cecil Marson said bids were previously put out for upgrading the sound system and three were returned, but none offered a significant improvement.
Marson said an alternative would be to involve public works and the engineer side as well as volunteers more to help with the project, which will take more work and time, and it’s not “turnkey.”
But it could work.
“We are trying to get that sweet spot where we can get good sound that is most affordable and the best benefit for the city,” he said. “Going that route is the harder route to go but I think at the end of the day the community and the teams and everybody that uses that facility will be a lot happier.””
Marson said the city is also looking at hand rails in some ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) seating areas.
A larger project is improving the lighting, he said, and they are trying to “get the table set” on that project to see which direction to take.
Marson said a bigger discussion will be involved in working with entities that use the field, including both Bluefield and Graham high schools, Bluefield University and now Bluefield State College.
Each of those pay a yearly fee to use the stadium and contracts need to be renewed for next year (season) soon.
But the bulk of that money goes into the parking lot and a fund to replace the turf, which are both big-ticket items.
The turf was replaced in 2017 at a cost of $450,000, but those artificial turfs need to be replaced every eight to 10 years, so money is set aside each year to do that.
Marson said with Bluefield State now on board, the timeline for having enough money for a new turf will be improved.
College teams use the stadium a lot more for practices than the high schools do, he said. The stadium is also used for Pee Wee football.
With the rental fees financing parking lot improvements, the turf and operations and upkeep, little is left for other expenditures.
“There is not really much in there for these other types of projects like sound, lights and locker rooms,” he said, and those projects need other funding such as money from donations.
“It’s also a bigger discussion with our tenants who go in there.” he said. “Where does this thing go and what should the investment look like? That is the challenge.”
Everyone who uses the stadium wants it to look as good as possible and have as many upgrades as possible, a world class stadium, but they also want a bargain on rental fees.
“There is a tradeoff in there somewhere that we’ve got to kind of massage with all of these entities,” he said. “I think we can do the things we want to do but it’s going to take a new approach to look at how we run this.”
In 2019, Mitchell Stadium was named America’s Best High School Football Stadium through a USA Today online competition, with 16 top stadiums from around the country competing.
