BLUEFIELD — Bluefield City Board members held executive sessions last week to virtually interview candidates to replace City Manager Dane Rideout, who recently resigned.
Rideout said several top-notch applicants are being considered and the list will then be narrowed down.
“The board hopes to make a decision by the end of the month,” he said.
The person selected will visit the city and spend time with Rideout and city officials and become familiar with city operations before taking over the reins.
The new city manager will also be meeting area officials and officeholders, with whom he or she will work with after starting, Rideout said.
“We want them to hit the ground running,” he said, adding that the process of choosing a replacement is a detailed one, focusing in on many attributes as well as experience.
Fitting in with the city and the board’s vision for the city is also crucial.
The board meets Tuesday and may by that time have the list narrowed to a small number of candidates to further consider.
Rideout, who is leaving in mid-April, also wants to see several major projects started or continued under his watch to keep moving forward.
Those include developing the Exit 1 area, revitalizing the downtown area, creating a Thoroughbred Bulk Transportation (TBT) facility along the Norfolk Southern corridor and completing the construction of a BAT (Bluefield Area Transit) transfer station on Bluefield Avenue.
After leading the city since 2014, Rideout recently announced he is leaving the area to take over the post of city manager in Elizabethtown, N.C.
A retired U.S. Army Colonel and former West Point Garrison Commander, he said the decision to move was a tough one to make and it hinged on being closer to family.
“I love this job and the people,” he said of Bluefield. “This was a very tough decision, but it was the right decision, and we are excited to start the next chapter of our lives.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
