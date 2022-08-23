BLUEFIELD — Work is getting underway on a long-term plan which will address housing, playgrounds, the downtown, local universities and other assets in the City of Bluefield.
The Bluefield City Board recently hosted Jared Anderson, a representative of West Virginia University’s Land Use and Sustainable Development Law Clinic for the initial meeting of the city’s Planning Committee to help the city develop a new Joint Comprehensive Plan.
“It’s actually state mandated throughout the country for municipalities to have comprehensive plans,” said City Manager Cecil Marson. “It’s probably close to 10, 11 years since Bluefield’s done one. Of course, as we all know, tons of stuff has changed since we last time we did one, though a lot of it is applicable and a lot has been done off the old on, which is great. But what is, it’s kind of a stakeholder plan for all the community, no matter who you are, to be involved in the planning of the city.”
The Planning Committee is made up of volunteers looking at what direction the city can take. Marson described the planning process as a holistic look at the city and its needs.
“One of the biggest challenges – if you ask me as city manager– is getting obtainable housing for our residents, so we’re going to look very closely at the housing,” he said.
The plan will also look at topics such as dilapidated structures and the needs of the city’s children.
“We’re coming off two years of COVID, which has definitely changed the dynamics of education,” Marson said. “What do we do with our parks and rec? Do we bring in a boys and girls’ club? How do we better incorporate the Wade Center and all these other great organizations that are doing kids projects? We need to look at that as a community. What do we do with all our playgrounds? Do we get a pickle ball court? Do we get another turf field somewhere here and support some of the other athletics whether it’s midget football, college women’s softball, look at those types of things?”
The city’s downtown will be another important part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan as well as local festivals and other special events.
“What do we do with the 400 block to incentivize businesses coming downtown?” Marson asked. “What do we do with our Christmas holiday and our Christmas market? Our Beaver-Graham week? All of these big events like Mountain Fest? But really, it’s a holistic discussion about where we drive Bluefield.”
The plan will also look at working closely with Bluefield State University and Bluefield University.
“We need to work very closely with our two colleges here because we have two great college with enrollments that are increasing,” he said.
The city will also have to work closely with Mercer County, the City of Princeton and the Town of Bluefield, Va., while drafting the new plan, Marson added.
Drafting the Joint Comprehensive Plan will be a six to eight-month process.
“There will be lots of town halls and surveys and different focus areas depending on where we are along the discussion,” Marson added.
Times for town hall meetings and the start of surveys will be announced at a later date.
