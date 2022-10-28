BLUEFIELD — More dilapidated homes are coming down as the city of Bluefield proceeds with Phase I of a plan to rid local neighborhoods of as many decaying structures as possible.
The city kicked off a program Oct. 20 to tear down structures that have become eyesores and hazards to their communities. One house standing on Hill Avenue above the Bluefield State University campus came down after a kickoff ceremony, and a contractor has started down a long list of condemned houses.
“Since then, two more have been knocked down,” said Alex Ellison, building code official. “That’s at 801 and 805 Carolina Avenue. It’s two dilapidated structures side-by-side, and he’s just finishing up cleanup up those now, and then he’ll move on to the next.”
The city has received $1.5 million for a state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) program to demolish dilapidated structures. Mercer County also received $1.5 million, and the City of Princeton was awarded $275,000.
“We’ve got a year to spend this money, with a possible six-month extension I believe they said,” Ellison stated Thursday. “I’m issuing these in phases and the first phase was 30 structures, and they bid out at the end of August, I believe, or on the beginning of September. We finally got the go ahead from the DEP to start the project. The first day of that was the kickoff we had on Hill Avenue. He’s got 30 to tear down and he’s got 60 days to get them all down, with a possible 30-day extension upon satisfactory work.
The dilapidated homes scheduled for demolition are scattered throughout the city, Ellison stated.
“They’re all extremely dilapidated and eyesores,” he added. “They’re not safe.”
Mercer County has been using its DEP funding for a grant program that helps property owners take care of structures they cannot afford to tear down. The City of Bluefield has a different demolition program.
“We’re not going to knock it down for free. The liens are currently placed on the properties and ultimately, hopefully, put that money back in the demo budget so we can knock down more dilapidated structures,” Ellison said. “ The City of Bluefield has never seen a grant like this where we can knock down this many dilapidated structures. If you do have a dilapidated home in the City of Bluefield, you can come in and talk to us. There is a voluntary consent form you can sign just like the county, and we’ll discuss all the options with you if you want to come in and talk to us about it.”
The DEP gave municipalities the option to put liens on properties.
“It will be just like normal. A lien will be put on the property,” Ellison said. “They don’t have to pay all at once. The property will still be under the control of the homeowner, but a lien will be placed on it. If they sell it, that lien will be satisfied first.”
City Attorney Anthony Heltzel also said the usual procedure for demolishing dilapidated structures is still being used.
“We are still doing liens on properties for those. That’s not to say in the future we won’t be tapping into the DEP money and not ours, that it will stay the same,” Heltzel said. “This is a novel program and everybody’s doing things differently. We’re just trying to figure it out. The way we would normally do these if we were to demolish a property, then we would put a lien against the property and try to recover our money so we can go ahead and have money in the budget at a later date to demolish other properties as they’re needed.”
The city is using the budget money allotted this fiscal year for demolitions to pay for the program’s Phase I.
“The DEP may replenish that, but it’s still our budget, what we anticipated this for,” Heltzel said. “They’ve all been condemned. They were all ready to go on day one. It was planned for the first phase to basically eradicate our entire fiscal year budget for the demolition program that the city already provided.”
“Yes, the DEP money may replenish that, but we’re still seeing how things are going because we don’t know how long it’s going to take to tear down properties, and what kind of timeline it is to spend the amount of money that we have,” Heltzel said. “And our thought process behind it is that we could take $1.5 million, which we could have spent tomorrow with the amount of structures that come to come down, and still have three more million dollars that we would need to tear down the remaining structures. We’re trying to make it so we can stretch that $1.5 million as much as possible if that is the route we decide to go after this first phase is done.”
Bluefield does not have a grant program for demolitions, but that could be considered, Heltzel said.
“No, we don’t have anything like that in place right now. Right now we’re still in the process of compiling our Phase II properties that we are going to do,” he said. “I don’t see any reason why we can’t reach out to the county about what their program is and get more details about it, but as of this moment in time, we don’t have anything set up like that. But we’re still in the process of going into the next stage, Phase II, which is when we will be getting into the DEP money. I think would probably be a (city) board decision that would need to be made, and so is something that would have to be brought up in front of the board.”
“We just started on our Phase I, and then we have Phase II set to go about two months after Phase I’s beginning,” Heltzel said. We have about 45 days or so between now and when Phase II begins, so we have time to change directions or come up with a new program in place if that’s what we decide to do.”
The city is looking at a deadline for spending the DEP money, but a grant program “sounds like a really good idea,” he said, adding that he could contact Lori Mills, the county’s dilapidated structures officer.
“I think that’s something I’ll reach out to Lori about and figure out how they’re doing that so I can put something together and go in front of the board. and if they decided a grant funding for that would be good, that might be what we do next,” Heltzel said.
The DEP recommended that the city continue using its current demolitions process, said City Treasurer Danny Dillow. The city could consider a grant program sometime, but it would be on “the back end” of the demolitions project.
”What we’re going to do is process them as normal, the reason being because the DEP has recommended that, because any payments that would be made towards the demolitions just allows us to do more demolitions because we have a significant amount of property in the City of Bluefield,” Dillow said.
About 180 residential structures are now scheduled for demolition along with 32 commercial structures.
Greg Jordan
