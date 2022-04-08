BLUEFIELD — Residents are being encouraged to come out next week and help students and municipal employees give the city of Bluefield a good spring cleaning.
A citywide cleanup that local officials hope will turn into an annual event gets underway about 8:30 a.m. on April 15, said City Manager Cecil Marson.
“Yes, on the 15th, we’re going to do a huge cleanup in the city,” Marson said Thursday. “We’re real excited. We’ve got all the seniors at Bluefield High School who are going to be a part of it.”
The city has also spoken with Bluefield State College officials about joining in the spring cleaning.
“They’re going to have somewhere in the neighborhood of 100 to 200 kids from Bluefield State who are going to be out,” Marson said. “We’re working closely with Recovery Point ... and, of course, the city hall team will out to clean up as well.”
Clearing trash and junk across the city is a spring cleaning goal.
“It’s going to be citywide. We’re going to have folks all over the place,” Marson said. “The high school will start at the high school in the morning and they’re going to hit Cumberland Road and they’re going to work their way down to College Avenue. The college kids for the most part, I think, right now going to be mostly on the north side of the city, their main drag there. and then the city (employees), we’ll hit some of the main streets. Bland Street Downtown with Recovery Point. Cherry Street. Stadium Drive. and go out to the park and work on some of the trails.”
The city is encouraging residents to try cleaning up around their neighborhoods.
“And of course, all the local businesses. We’re hoping all the local businesses will allow their employees a few minutes that day to go out and do some sweeps of their area and try to clean up their areas as well,” Marson said.
Volunteers across the county are already picking up trash and deposing of junk for the annual Love Where You Live: Keep Mercer Clean campaign, which will continue until April 30.
“It’s definitely complementary, but this is part of our community service project with Bluefield State College and the local high school,” Marson stated.
The city hopes to make April spring cleanups an annual event.
“We want it much bigger next year,” Marson said. “We want to incorporate a lot more kids and a lot more of the community, and become a permanent part of our spring cleanup in Bluefield. I’d like to expand it out to where every kid in every school is involved. This year we were challenged with snow days and with COVID days this year.”
“The long-term goal is to have every kid, every college kid, everybody incorporated and this kind of becomes part of our DNA and all the community can take part. I’m hoping that local residents, you know, if you’re at your house and you see me and a bunch of high school kids cleaning and you need help at your house, yell at the door and get us and we’ll help you most stuff to the curb so we can pick it up and do what we can,” he said.
Volunteers out cleaning up the community will be ready to help residents remove heavier items. Helping people who can’t remove trash and junk themselves will be part of the spring cleanup
“I know we’ve got a lot of folks that are older and there’s stuff that has overwhelmed them,” he said. “But if they need help with stuff they want to get rid of, tell us and we’ll help them get it cleaned up.
People who wish to volunteer can call the city and ask to speak with Marie Blackwell, the city ambassador.
“We’ll take volunteers. Folks can come anywhere,” Marson said. “We would be extremely happy to have them for sure.
“I’m very happy if I bump into people out there and we pass each other cleaning up,” Marson said. “That will work perfectly.”
“Honestly, we have such beautiful people here. It’s such a great place to live, but, you know, in some areas we have a pretty good-sized trash issue. I think it’s a good way to show we care about each other and I think it’s a good way to build teamwork. Having these kids out will be a good example for folks. It really means something.”
It all starts with picking up a fast food bag somebody has tossed out, Marson said. Cleaning up will help make the city more attractive for prospective residents and businesses.
“We want more people to come here. We want more businesses to come here and West Virginia is such a beautiful state. We’ve got all this natural beauty. We don’t want to detract from that with our trash,” he said. “It’s just like Bluefield High School. We have our kids looking like a million bucks in their uniforms, gear and equipment. They’re professional and they’re really good. Bluefield should be the same way.”
“I consider Bluefield the best city in America, so I want it to be clean and looking good and build hope,” he added. “Try to change the culture a little bit. It’s not OK to throw things away and this is our home. and most folks don’t trash up their homes if they can help it. and folks that do need help, we want to help them. We want to create an impression that, hey, we’re all in this together. We’re all working to help this city, help this county and help this state build the country.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
