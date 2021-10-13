BLUEFIELD — A new online program is being finalized in Bluefield to give more details about what is happening to provide more transparency.
City Manager Cecil Marson reviewed the program during the City Board meeting Tuesday, showing a slide presentation of what the information will look like once online and seen during both in-person and on virtual presentations of board meetings.
“If you can’t be there, you can watch it online,” he said, adding that it enhances the city’s transparency.
Marson gave visual examples of how the information will be presented online and at the meetings, including GIS maps that give locations of things like dilapidated homes that need to be demolished, streets that are due, or past due, paving and locations of fire calls.
Ongoing projects are highlighted, with photos, from the work at Mitchell Stadium to the upgrading of the city’s street name obelisks.
Marson said the obelisks are unique to Bluefield and are being cleaned up and replaced if the condition warrants it.
“It (clean, bright obelisks) make the city look a lot better,” he said.
Routine information like building permits are also included online.
Mayor Ron Martin said Marson had an “awesome presentation.”
“It’s good to be able to share all the things going on so people can understand what we are doing,” he said.
Marson also said the city is “looking closely” at a citywide camera system, saying it helps with safety and gives “good oversight” in areas with bigger challenges.
It is a public safety issue as well as an aid to police.
Princeton is also looking into the possibility of installing cameras as well, he added.
In other business, the board:
• Heard from city Engineer Kerry Stauffer that the new Bluefield Transit Authority (BAT) transfer station is progressing well.
The board approved a $95,000 bid for a Princeton paving company to put down a base to provide “a clean area to work in” during the winter months with the paving completed in the spring.
The site work is about 75 percent complete, he said, with the overall project about 60 percent.
When completed, the 1,100-sq.-ft. facility will provide a heated and cooled indoor waiting area and restrooms for BAT riders.
• Heard from Marson that more than 200 survey questionnaires have been received related to the city’s request from residents for input on the $4.2 million American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding.
The deadline to respond is Oct. 15.
Marson said he is pleased with the response.
Board member Treyvon Simmons said the extra funding provides an opportunity for a “transformative” process in the city,
“It is highly important to fill those surveys out,” he said, adding that the ARP money is “very important for the betterment of our community.”
Martin said the funds will help “speed up” some of the things the city wants to do.
