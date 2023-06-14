BLUEFIELD — Anyone wanting to have farm animals inside the city limits of Bluefield probably should not start building a chicken coop or putting up a fence.
Members of City Board approved the first reading of an ordinance that will prohibit the keeping of any farm animals, including chickens, other foul, pigs and cows, inside city limits.
Pets like dogs and cats are not impacted by the new ordinance.
City Attorney Anthony Heltzel said in the past city residents who wanted to keep farm animals on their property could go through a process to obtain a permit.
That process included a check on zoning, an inspection of the property by animal control as well as an assessment of the possible impact on surrounding property owners. In some cases, he said, that assessment included permission from neighbors within 500 feet of the property.
“There are no guidelines under our current ordinances…” Heltzel said, but during the last three years a lot of complaints have been filed in instances when permits have been approved.
“Animals getting loose, running down the street, there are obnoxious odors,” he said, adding that keeping animals like pigs in a small area can create health hazard conditions.
Heltzel said the ordinance will remove the permit portion related to keeping farm animals and they “will no longer be allowed inside city limits.”
“Nobody wants to smell cows and pigs and other such things,” said Mayor Ron Martin.
Two years ago, cows wandered onto the Norfolk Southern tracks off East Wayne Street.
Although the cows had escaped from property near Hurricane Ridge outside city limits, the incident demonstrates problems that can occur with loose farm animals.
Norfolk Southern had to stop trains until the cows could be rounded up and put on a livestock trailer by the Bluefield Police Department.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• Approved EL Robinson Engineering for handling the preliminary grant work on the Safe Streets for All program.
City Manager Cecil Marson said it is the firm that “best serves Bluefield” in getting the project and the grant work done.
Safe Streets for All is a multi-year, multi-million project all around the city and concentrates on upgrading sidewalks, lighting, adding crosswalks and other public safety initiatives, including bike paths.
About $500,000 in grant money has already been received for planning the project.
• Heard from Marson that the paving on College Avenue will start June 26.
The area has been the scene of extensive water and sewer infrastructure upgrades and the city was waiting for the project to be completed to repave the street.
Marson said the paving should be finished by July 4 weekend.
• Heard from Jim Spencer, the city’s economic development director and director of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority, that USDA grant money has been received to create a new website for Mercer County Airport as well as upgrade signage at the airport.
Spencer said it will help the airport with obtaining more exposure and being able to tell their story.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
