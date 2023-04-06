The slate of candidates for municipal elections in Bluefield and Princeton has been finalized.
Bluefield City Clerk Robert Luther said four candidates are vying for two seats on the city’s Board of Directors.
Both at-large seats are up this year.
Luther said incumbents Peter Taylor and Matt Knowles will be on the ballot to run for reelection.
Newcomers Ashton Shaw and Ashley Carr are also running for the seats.
Luther said city board elections are staggered and the seats for each of three districts on the five-member board will be held in two years.
In Princeton, City Clerk Kenneth Clay said five candidates are running for three seats on City Council.
Clay said incumbents James V. Hill, Dewey W. Russell and David E. Graham (who is also mayor) will seek reelection.
Two more candidates have also filed.
They are Joseph “Dan” Crutchfield and Candace Vassallo-Wilson.
Municipal elections, which are non-partisan, are set for June in both cities.
