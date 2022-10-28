PRINCETON — Changes in the management of the Princeton Fire Department and in the ranks of the Princeton Police Department were acknowledged at last week’s Princeton City Council meeting.
City Clerk Ken Clay administered the oath of office separately to Princeton Fire Department Lt. Aaron Beeman and Ptlm. Tyler Cook of the Princeton Police Department.
Fire Chief Matt Mould said Beeman would fill the last vacancy in the officer ranks of the fire department.
Police Chief Tim Gray said Cook would undergo certification at the West Virginia State Police Academy when an opening occurred.
The Princeton Fire Department conducted a hiring test on Oct. 15 and the Police Civil Service Commission would be conducting hiring tests on Saturday with the physical ability test conducted indoors. In other news, the city council:
• Heard from Assistant Recreation Director Maranda Edwards about the completion of the work at the city pool which included testing the new liner to see if it would hold water. The Department of Public Works will be doing work up there including fence repair.
• Held a public hearing on the conveyance of a .172 acre parcel of city property located at 219 Robbins Street to the Princeton Economic Development Authority. The property was conveyed on motion of Councilman James Hill with a second by Vice Mayor Joe Allen. Princeton Economic Development Authority Director Samuel Lusk said there had already been interest shown on the property by an outside party and the action by council cleared the way to market it.
• On motion of Hill with a second by Allen, council approved two Neighborhood Improvement through Code Enforcement grants.
• On motion of council member Marshall Lytton with a second by council member Dewey Russell, the September financial statements were approved.
• The second FY 2023 budget revision was approved on motion of Lytton and second by Hill.
• A transfer of funds for capital equipment was approved on motion of Lytton and second by Allen.
• B & O Tax Incentives for The Loft at 1123 Mercer Street; and Grooming By Britni, LLC at 708 Stafford Drive were approved on motion of Lytton and second by Russell.
• Another request for Bratz BBQ, LLC at 1338 Stafford Drive was tabled on request of Lusk.
• Laura Buchanan was appointed to the Community Improvement Commission on motion of Lytton and second by Hill.
• A resolution approving occurrence of indebtedness by Princeton Community Hospital, Inc. secured by a lien on gross revenues by PCH which is on parity with the lien thereon in connection with the city of Princeton’s Hospital Refunding Bonds Series 2012 was approved on motion of Lytton and second by Allen.
• The disposition of a $300,000 matching amount for a denied Venture Challenge Grant was tabled on motion of Lytton and seconded by Allen.
• Dan Crutchfield was appointed to the Princeton Planning Commission on motion of Lytton with a second by Hill.
• The fourth drawdown for the Rogers Street Storm Water Project was approved by motion of Lytton and second by Allen.
• On motion of Lytton and second by Russell, an administrative services agreement with Region I regarding compensation and audit requirements was approved.
• The ratification of officers for the PCH Board of Directors was approved on motion of Lytton and second by Hill. The officers are James Sarver III, President; Phillip Ball, Vice President; Diana Spencer, Treasurer; and Karen Bowling, Secretary.
• Three facade improvement grants were approved on motion of Hill with a second by Russell. The grants were $1,100 for Godfather’s Pawn; a $1,083 request for Snook’s Wings and Things; and a $2,000 request by Simple Pix Selfie.
• On first reading, an ordinance amending the personnel policy of the city was passed on motion of Hill and second by Lytton. The amendment addresses recent changes to benefit policy for the Princeton Fire Department and Princeton Police Department.
• Hill moved, with a second by Allen, to approve an amendment to the city’s vacant buildings registry establishing fees for vacant buildings on first reading. Both policies are slated for second reading and public hearing at the November 14 meeting of Council.
• Gray announced that trick or treating hours for the City of Princeton would be from 6 to 8 p.m.
— Jeff Harvey is a freelance reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Contact him at delimartman@yahoo.com.
