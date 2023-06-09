PRINCETON — While the results won’t be official until Monday’s canvass is done, the three unofficially re‐elected incumbents and two challengers in the Princeton City Council at-large election reflected on the campaign and future plans.
Councilman James Hill, entering his third term, said, “I’m very happy with the results. They confirm that we are on the right path with what we’re doing in Princeton.”
“We’re looking to start to build homes on the vacant lots we have in the city to meet the needs of the people who will be coming here as a result of the hospital’s projected growth,” he said.
Hill also cited infrastructure, attracting more businesses and dealing with homelessness as among city priorities.
“We have a city council from a varied group of backgrounds which work well together along with a good city manager, department heads and staff. We need to keep working on as normal,” he said.
Dewey Russell, who will be starting his seventh term on council, said, “I feel that the citizens of the city of Princeton want the leadership to continue the path that we have had over the past several years. I’m excited about what is on the drawing board in Princeton and to be a part of helping our current city council and making it come true. I’m happy to live here and I want to thank the residents of Princeton for their votes.”
Mayor David Graham, entering his third full term on council, said he thought the election and the candidates forum ran smoothly and were successful.
He added, “(The candidates) were asked questions that we hadn’t anticipated, but the responses were felt out and will help us forge ideas for the future of the city.”
Graham said all the candidates were quality ones who were well-prepared and performed admirably. He added that he looked forward to working with them on the city’s future.
Candace Vassallo-Wilson said, “I am so humbled by the support shown me in my first candidacy. Though I came up short, I met so many residents and learned about the issues they felt were important to the city of Princeton. My team worked hard and I appreciate them. I would also like to thank Jim, David, Dewey, Donny (Crutchfield) for their fairness and consideration during the campaign. I am looking forward to the Ward election.”
Crutchfield declined comment.
Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com
