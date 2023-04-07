PRINCETON — There will be a contested election for the three at-large Princeton City Council seats in June with two challengers along with incumbents David Graham, James Hill and Dewey Russell.
Candidate Joseph (Dan) Crutchfield said, “I first moved here in the summer of 1997 and instantly recognized the city of Princeton as a blessing. Through my church, I met several of its residents and became friends with many of them, including Princeton’s late Mayor Tim Ealy.
“I am deeply connected to the city of Princeton. My wife and youngest daughter are lifetime residents. I teach an adult Sunday school class and serve as deacon at my local church. I own Daydream Games, a business on Mercer Street. I also recently began serving on the Princeton Planning Commission to help shape the city’s Ten-Year Comprehensive Plan”
Crutchfield said that he decided to run for city council for a couple of reasons.
“When I first moved to Princeton 26 years ago, I was surprised by the common and pervasive substance abuse in most areas of Princeton. Through the years, my general opinion was that it couldn’t stay this widespread. I guessed that the city leadership would make decisions to discourage substance abuse and limit access. But in reality, over the years substance abuse has remained pervasive. I see this as a determent and detriment to the city’s most precious resource, its people. Any amount of substance abuse is too much and I would like to see an effort from the city of Princeton to address strategies aimed at greatly reducing the occurrence of overdose and death from overdose in our community. This is a clear public safety issue and should be prioritized. The neighborhoods of Princeton also need some love from the city. We have several neighborhood playgrounds. These should be places of pride in our city’s neighborhoods where families can enjoy recreation and exercise. Renewing these community areas with connecting trailways, walking trails, natural climbing structures and new playground equipment would fall under my proposed neighborhood beautification program. For this program to work, the city of Princeton could put up a certain dollar amount of funds to be used as matching grant money on eligible neighborhood projects.
“A concurrent committee could work alongside the grant commission with the purpose of fostering philanthropy from within the residents and past residents of Princeton,” Crutchfield continued. “This would be a great way to exhibit personal pride in our city and leave a legacy that nurtures our future residents. This program would also accelerate the improvements of neighborhood sidewalks, signs, lamp posts, entryways and landscaping. These types of continuous improvements are good for home ownership values and attracting permanent residents to Princeton. I was speaking with one of the longtime residents in Princeton recently, and she recalled a time when Princeton was new looking, like a shiny penny. I would like to see Princeton continue renewing and repurposing the underused structures/spaces throughout the city. To give the city that new look once again. An important project that comes to mind is the farmer’s market on Mercer Street. I’m a food motivated person, so I’m hoping for some fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh canned foods and maybe some fresh grilled chilies. Having a place where our local growers can produce, process fresh produce and take educational courses to learn about production and new crops is a good thing and should stimulate more opportunities. In general, I seek to make decisions that over time improve quality of life for Princeton residents. This means creating significant policy improvements that create distinction from the county and other surrounding cities. We must take the necessary steps to grow Princeton from within and outward.”
He concluded, “As a city councilman, I will work hard for the residents of our city.
The other challenger, Candace Vassallo-Wilson, said, “I was born and raised here and I have kids here . My main goal is to do what I can to help the community. “
Due to her role as Executive Director of the Chuck Mathena Center, Vassallo-Wilson said she would want to talk to city residents about what they would like to see done.
“I want to do things on a bigger scale where I help the community. I think Mercer County is a great place to live and I to do my part to make it better,” Vassallo-Wilson said.
In an earlier interview, Graham, Hill and Russell also discussed their reasons for seeking re-election.
“One goal that I want to see is the work on city hall gets going again,” Graham said in the earlier interview. “We received $2.2 million through Sen. Capito’s office for construction of the community center and I’d like to see work on that start this year.”
Through a variety of infrastructure projects, such as the Rogers Street Flood Water Control Project and the Locust Street stoplight, Graham said the city can now focus on business development in that area.
As for Thorn Street, Graham said, “It is one of the gateways of the city. As of our last count, there are 16 businesses from the fountain to the Thorn Street Bridge, which is a positive development on which we can build. We have worked with the WVDOT to install new sidewalks on the south side and we’re looking towards getting funding for new sidewalks on the north side.”
Other projects which the city will offer assistance in getting established are the A‐PALM Project for the Greater High Street area and the Lonnie Gunter, Jr. Museum, Graham said.
“We will work on improving infrastructure in (the Greater High Street) neighborhood such as water, sewer and storm sewer services,” he said.
Hill also cited getting work underway on the city hall as a main priority in the earlier interview.
“I’d like to see the empty lots in the city filled by new construction,” Hill added.
Other projects which Hill is looking to get started are more business development, annexation and capital equipment for city departments.
“We have a tremendous opportunity here with the new hospital agreement. Not only can we add professional people to the city who are looking for a place to live, but we can try to keep our youth here,” Hill said.
Supporting the joint effort of the Sanitary Board and the Department of Public Works to handle storm drainage through obtaining grants is another priority.
“We’ll be working on the city’s master plan in order to address the city’s needs,” he said.
Hill added, “We have a dedicated group of employees who make the city work.”
Councilman Dewey Russell said in the earlier interview, “We have a lot of positive opportunities which I’d like to complete. First of those is getting the Dean Company property ready to put our city offices together. Second is continuing to develop the PCH and WVU Healthcare agreement to offer the best health care we can.”
Russell praised Lori McKinney and Robert Blankenship for their roles in getting businesses downtown and throughout the city.
He added, “I’d like to see a registry of vacant lots on which we could put quality housing”
Other goals which were mentioned were the Princeton Farmer’s Market on the north side of the 500 block and the Mercer Street Museum District and getting the new museums there opened.
Russell said, “We have very fine people working for the city which we need to recognize by better pay and benefits. “
