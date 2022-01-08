BLUEFIELD — A unique Community Outreach Program involving the City of Bluefield and Bluefield State College athletic teams is getting off the ground.
“I am super excited about this and I hope it grows,” City Manager Cecil Marson said earlier this week. “I hope the community is also excited about it.”
Marson said the program will link athletic teams to neighborhoods in the city’s five districts, giving the students a chance to help out in any way they can and build relationships with residents in the process.
“We had our GIS guy take a map of the city and break it down by district,” Marson said, with particular sections of each district designated for each team.
“We as a city and the college could really benefit from these relationships,” he said, from helping people do things they may be unable to do to giving residents a more personal, vested interest in the athletes, teams and the college.
Not only that, the program will allow the city to have a better handle on what issues it can address in neighborhoods beyond the purpose of the program.
“It may be cutting grass or picking up trash or helping move furniture,” Mason said of the work students will be doing, calling it “elbow grease” work with the city’s public works department helping whenever they can, even providing paint for a porch if needed.
“It’s usually not a big money issue,” he said. “We have a lot residents who are elderly and alone and whose family don’t live here any more and the work at their home may be getting away from them. A lot of these folks just need a little bit of help.”
The students will perform some of those basic jobs, nothing elaborate like a major house repair.
But, Marson said, those bigger jobs that need to be done can be brought to the city’s attention and agencies like CASE could get involved.
“It will give us a better perspective of what some of the challenges in they city are,” he said, adding that he is out and about in the city and meeting people but not necessarily hearing what issues may be in a neighborhood that need addressing.
But when athletes and coaches are out there getting to know residents, he said he “will get a very clear picture” of where the needs are.
Before all of this can start, though, liaisons are being sought to represent neighborhoods in the city and start gathering information as to where students need to focus their work.
Residents are being invited to a meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at City Hall at 5:30 p.m. to learn about the program and get involved in helping gather the needed information for the athletic teams to get started.
Job site checklist forms will be given to residents who can then record the need and its location.
Felicia Oakes, Assistant Athletic Director for Academic Success and Community Engagement for BSC, will be in charge of organizing all the information from the forms, building a data base and coordinating it with BSC Athletic Director Derrick Price and the athletic teams.
Teams have already been assigned areas of the city, so now it’s a matter of residents helping out to find out what is needed to be done and where, block by block.
Oakes said the program also fits in with BSC’s traditional mission as an HBCU (Historically Black College and Universities) school of community service.
“Community engagement is number one,” she said, and the outreach program is “about as good as it gets.”
“This ties in to who we are and what the city is,” she said.
Not only that, she said, most of the athletes are not from this area and it gives them a change to not only perform community service but to also get to know the community, and the residents.
“We have very young athletes from 28 states,” she said, and it would be good for them to build relationships and to have local people want to come see them play since their families are not here.
“We are door to door, they know our faces,” she said, and that helps create ties.
Price said the coaches and athletes are all on board.
“They are good with it,” he said, and it gives the athletes a chance to get involved and perform the community service that is part of the college.
“They know we have to get out there, we have to do our community service,” he said of the athletes. “We are willing to help out … and do what we have to do, do our part.”
The teams will also be recognized in the area they are serving with signs.
For example, one sign has the Bluefield State logo at the top and under that is: Serve the HIll, Community Outreach Program, Football. The sign will be placed in the area the football team is serving in District 1 in the North Side.
Women’s soccer and volleyball teams are serving in District 2, with other teams covering the rest of the city.
City board members representing those districts will also be involved in the program.
Marson said the program has many benefits for everyone and the athletes’ community engagement can build relationships that may help keep some of them here to live and work after they graduate.
“It helps the city, the college, the sports teams, everybody,” he said, and it all takes teamwork to make it happen and “build a culture of service.”
“A lot of these things won’t get fixed unless we as a community fix them,” he said.
Marson praised the college’s leadership, especially Price and Oakes for helping with the project.
“I am very thankful that President (Robin) Capehart, Derrick and Felicia and all the coaches said, ‘Yes, take the first step, Cecil, and we will work with you to try to make things better,’” he said. “This could be a college town, this should be a college town. Our future is Bluefield State College and we are going … to get out there and try to help folks.”
Oakes said when the work actually gets started depends on the meeting Wednesday and how quickly those needed jobs can be identified.
But the bulk of the work will probably start in the spring, she said. However, some residents may need more immediate help, like shoveling some snow off their walks and steps.
Marson said he would also like to see the program eventually expanded to include public school students.
Wednesday’s meeting is open for everyone, he said, including pastors and business leaders and “anybody who is interested in being a part of it.”
Marson said another goal is to have a “service day” for many groups to get together and fan out and take care of projects in one day then meet for a big cookout.
It all about supporting residents, making the area better and helping the city and the college grow, he added. “I think this will be great.”
