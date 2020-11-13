BLUEFIELD — The City of Bluefield and Bluefield State College have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on using athletic facilities.
Through the MOU, the city and college agreed to collaborate in the operation of their athletics facilities to better serve their constituencies and the community in general.
City Manager Dane Rideout told members of the City Board this week that with the change in leadership at the college, its new president, Robin Capehart, “has moved that college forward.”
That includes bringing back a football team and nine other sports.
“There are a lot of exciting announcements going on there,” he said, adding he and Capehart have been discussing facility uses and the need for a Bluefield Regional Sports Authority, which was created with the MOU.
“The Regional Sports Authority will promote athletics, recreational, and community activities in the Bluefield region by coordinating the operation of local sports venues,” said Capehart. “This will provide area institutions, associations, organizations, and the public in general to access and utilize a diversified, high quality group of facilities, enhancing the quality of life for our residents and visitors.”
Scheduling and use of the facilities, including Mitchell Stadium, will be coordinated by the authority.
Those uses include colleges, schools, sports associations and communities, as well as Bluefield High School, other Mercer County public and private schools, Graham High School, Bluefield College, area youth and adult sports leagues, and other area organizations as approved by the authority.
Rideout said the current uses will continue as they have been.
“This memorandum is very loose,” he said, and gives the opportunity to start codifying agreements and “working toward top-line, first class facilities. We want to let that happen.”
City Attorney Colin Cline said the agreement is “somewhat experimental” and does not transfer ownership of any facility or pledge to give BSC free usage.
Rather, he said, it is a matter of cooperating on how the facilities will be managed and marketed, and will not exclude other usages.
Cline said the city and BSC are “good partners” and it is a “pledge of cooperation between us and BSC.”
Rideout said developing a regional recreation authority has been explored before, but too many people were involved and it never got off the ground.
Capehart, who was hired as interim president in January 2019 and named president in September 2019, recently announced an aggressive sports agenda at the college.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.