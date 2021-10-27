BLUEFIELD — The City of Bluefield and Bluefield State College have partnered to start a program involving BSC athletes and coaching staff in community projects.
City Manager Cecil Marson said during the regular city board meeting Tuesday it is a BSC community initiative, with all 14 athletic teams, from football to golf, participating.
Discussions are ongoing to get all the teams into the community and start doing community projects.
“The goal would be to break down the city by district, by area, and there are 14 different teams …” he said. “We are going to get them linked up and find out the key places in the city for them.”
Marson said public works will mark the streets and areas they will be working with the great Dane logo, designating which team is working on that street.
“Everybody will get a local liaison,” he said, with board members finding someone in the community after the city has been broken down into sections.
The athletes and coaches will be linked with those community liaisons to start pinpointing various projects, whether it’s cleaning up an area or helping the elderly/disabled with fixing issues with their residence.
“This will be the first step in getting the college really immersed into the city,” he said, and build relationships.
Marson said the students want to do public service projects and this is part of the mission of BSC.
“This is something the college came forward and asked me about,” he said. “We are in the process now with Brandon (Saddler) our GIS expert taking the number of kids we have (300 to 400) with their coaches and breaking it down across Bluefield.”
Once that is done, the information will be given to board members who will reach out to their districts and find residents who want to serve as liaisons with the coaches.
“It’s a really, really great thing,” he said. “We are really excited to get Bluefield State College students out into the community to build relationships with the families and the kids. Hopefully, when they graduate they will want to stick around here.”
Marson said the program is a “great effort” and he is appreciative of BSC President Robin Capehart and Derrick Price, athletic director, getting this started.
“This is a wonderful opportunity and will be of mutual benefit to our student-athletes and the City,” Capehart said. ”Bluefield State’s mission statement places an emphasis upon complementing the educational preparation of our students through community involvement and public service. This collaboration provides a perfect means of achieving that goal.”
Marson said Bluefield High School art students are also involved in a project to help improve the appearance of the downtown area.
Students in art classes will start on Thursday, weather permitting, to beautify vacant building windows with seasonal looks.
Marson said the Bluefield Area Transit will bring the students to and from downtown on a trolley.
“It gets high school students out into the community as well,” he said. “It’s a great project.”
In other business, the board:
• Heard from Marson that a recent survey on possible uses of the $4.2 million American Rescue Plan money in the city elicited 219 responses.
He said responses were similar uses the city has already discussed, including infrastructure.
“There was nothing out of the norm of what we have discussed,” he said.
One concern was related to how the money could help with providing medical care since the in-patient and ancillary services at Bluefield Regional Medical Center ended last year after the hospital was purchased by Princeton Community Hospital.
“There is not a great answer for that now,” he said.
• Heard from Jim Spencer, the city’s director of economic and community development as well as the Bluefield Economic Development Authority, that applications are still needed in a grant-funded program to help city businesses either establish a website or upgrade an existing one.
Interested businesses, which must be inside city limits, can apply to be part of the grant program by clicking on the following link https://www.mybluefield.org/website-development-program to go straight to the application or go to the www.mybluefield.org website and look under the Resources tab.”
• Also heard from Spencer that the Small Business Saturday is set for Nov. 27, the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
He said 32 businesses have already signed up as marketing for the day that is geared toward local small businesses is under way.
Christmas shopping season traditionally kicks off on Thanksgiving weekend.
