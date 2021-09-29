BLUEFIELD — A major infrastructure project replacing a sewer line laid down in the 1930s is a possibility presented Tuesday to the Bluefield Board of Directors for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
Using a Powerpoint presentation, Director Shannon Bailey of the Bluefield Sanitary Board addressed the city board by video and outlined a sewer replacement project for the College Avenue area. The area’s main sewer line serves over 3,273 homes and businesses in Bluefield.
“Everybody’s wastewater does flow through that section of pipe,” Bailey said. “That line does handle well over 600,000 gallons and that’s just on a normal, dry day, of sewer through that. Of course, the cost of failure would be very, very high if that line were to totally collapse. It would be quite a mess and a bad situation for everybody. That part of College Avenue as you well know is very highly trafficked.”
This line was installed back in the early 1930s, and it’s starting to show signs of failure along College Avenue, Bailey said. Several “trouble areas” and “hot spots” have been seen around the system. The line, which “is an old clay pipe” is a main artery for the sewer flow.
The sanitary board has already contracted for design work and will be ready for bidding within the next two months. This design work and bidding will be paid out of current sewer rates, so this will maximize ARP money to be used only for construction, he said.
“We’re probably going to have to bid within the next month or two if possible,” Bailey said. “The project is a little over 2,000 linear feet of 18-inch PCP pipe underneath the road.”
The project’s cost includes repaving College Avenue from 140 feet across the state line to to 10 feet past the intersection of College Avenue and Golf Street, according to Bailey’s presentation. This paving cost includes the full milling cost of this section from curb-to-curb and new asphalt.
Counting the possible cost increase due to the COVID pandemic, the estimated cost is about $1.5 million, Bailey said. The project will service an area extending from College Avenue to the high point of Cumberland Road and Union Street.
“We always look at our projects for our Best Bang for the Buck approach,” Bailey said. “This is a huge line, a big project for us to get.”
Without $1.5 million in the bank to fund the project, it would have to be bid out in two phases if ARPA money is not used to help fund it, Bailey said. With this funding, it could be done in one phase.
City Manager Cecil Marson said that ARPA money could potentially be used to augment the sewer replacement project, which would serve about 3,300 residents, and get it done “in one whack.”
“The board hasn’t made a decision on it, but it’s the kind of things we’re looking at; but ARPA funding is specifically set aside for this kind of big infrastructure, sewage, storm water type activities,” Marson said. “Of course, there’s other areas of the city we’re looking at also. This is just one example, but College Avenue is a main artery. It’s a gateway into the city. I am talking to the acting town manager in Bluefield, Va. because it could go all the way through into their area as well. And it’s a project we’re looking at. We’ll get feedback from the community.”
The City of Bluefield is currently asking city residents and people who once lived in Bluefield to share their idea for spending the $4.2 million the city will receive in ARPA funding. These suggestions can be shared by using a questionnaire.
The city has an American Rescue Plan Act Community Feedback questionnaire is available on the city’s website at www.cityofbluefield.com. Once on the page, go to Our Community and then ARPA Survey. The survey is also available on the city’s Facebook page.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.