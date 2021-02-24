BLUEFIELD — Bluefield City Board member Robb Williams has resigned his seat after relocating to Princeton.
Mayor Ron Martin made the announcement during the board meeting Tuesday, saying the city has appreciated his service.
“He has helped us move the city along very nicely,” he said.
Board members are now considering a replacement, he added.
Williams was elected to the District III seat in 2017.
Area CEO of HealthSouth Southern Hill Rehabilitation Hospital with responsibilities over Southern Hills, Huntington and Parkersburg, Williams was a long-time high school coach at Bluefield High School, in the past coaching boys basketball for many seasons. Most recently, he coached seven seasons of Bluefield Boys Soccer and currently is Princeton High School boys basketball head coach.
Williams’ move also impacts the Mercer County Board of Health. He was appointed to the board in August 2020 as a Bluefield representative, but now represents Princeton on that board.
The board of health is in the process of searching for a member to represent Bluefield.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• Approved the second reading of an ordinance establishing the Herb Sims Center as the permanent polling place for municipal elections.
City Attorney Colin Cline said that after Bluefield College took over the center in 2018 it continued to be used as a polling location.
“It has worked well,” he said, and the board action codifies the use and makes it permanent.
Cline said Bluefield College has worked well with the city on this.
• Heard from City Manager Dane Rideout that the Holiday of Lights was a big success, collecting more than $60,000 in donations, and the board approved a request to order more decorations for the popular Christmas attraction.
“We actually did well, better than the year before,” he said, attributing the success this year at least in part to the pandemic and lack of holiday events that included social distancing.
The city also collected donations as visitors drove out of the display at City Park rather than just at the entrance.
The money raised allowed the city to order $30,000 more in decorations, and they are being ordered now to receive a 33 percent discount if the order is placed by the end of February.
Rideout said the city is also reaching out to AEP on working out a plan to help reduce the electric bill from the massive light display.
• Heard from Cline that plans for the Grant Street Bridge replacement are on track and a needed easement on a parcel of property at Grant and Wayne streets has been acquired.
The easement will be needed to provide a right of way during construction.
Construction of the new span is expected to start this spring and be complete by the end of this year.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
