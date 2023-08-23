BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Board of Directors tabled a decision Tuesday on a proposed pay increase for city police officers.
The decision to delay a vote on the proposed pay scale change for the Bluefield Police Department was made following the conclusion of a closed-door executive session of the board Tuesday.
Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin made the motion to table the proposed pay scale change until the board’s next meeting in September. That motion was approved 4-1 with city board member Matt Knowles absent.
“We just have a couple of issues that we’ve got to work out,” Martin said when asked about the reason for the delay.
City Manager Cecil Marson said the issue will be revisited at the board’s next meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, at noon.
“We’ve got a couple of legal questions and we are letting our attorney, treasurer look at it, but we are close,” Marson said. “But we are working on the pay scales here for the city, both for the PD (police department) and the employees. We’ve just got some more work to do.”
Tuesday’s agenda included action items on the approval of a pay scale change resolution and the approval of a police COLA, or cost of living adjustment. But both items were tabled until September.
“The COLA applies to our current employees and the pay scale modification applies to future employees,” City Attorney Anthony Heltzel said. “We cant give a COLA to somebody who is not employed by us yet.”
The salary adjustment was requested by members of the Bluefield Police Department in June, and has been a topic of several closed-door executive sessions of the city board since that time. Two executive session meetings were held on the issue Tuesday — one before the start of the noon meeting and then the second one at the end of the meeting — before the vote was made to table the proposed salary adjustment plan until September.
The salary increase being sought by the city police officers would match the new salary level that took effect earlier this summer for deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
In other action Tuesday, the board recognized Bluefield Area Transit employees Della Clark, Ricky Proffitt and Jacob Howard.
Clark was honored earlier this summer as the “Driver of the Year” for the West Virginia Public Transit Association. She received the driver of the year award on July 27 during the 37th annual transit excellence awards ceremony in Wheeling.
Howard received the honorable mention award for transit system employee, and Proffitt received honorable mention for outstanding maintenance employee.
“They are absolutely phenomenal people,” Marson said. “They take care of all of our citizens. These folks are the absolute best the city offers.”
Marson also recognized code enforcement director Alex Ellison Tuesday.
“He’s given his heart and soul to the city and has served with a smile on his face and a positive attitude,” Marson said of Ellison.
