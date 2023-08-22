The Bluefield Board of Directors tabled a decision Tuesday on a proposed pay increase for city police officers.
The decision to table the proposed pay scale change for the Bluefield Police Department was made following the conclusion of a closed-door executive session of the board Tuesday.
Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin made the motion to table the proposed pay scale change until the board's next meeting in September. That motion was approved 4-1 with city board member Matt Knowles absent.
"We just have a couple of issues that we've got to work out," Martin said.
City Manager Cecil Marson said the issue will be revisited at the board's next meeting in September.
"We've got a couple of legal questions and we are letting our attorney, treasurer look at it, but we are close," Marson said. "But we are working on the pay scales here for the city, both for the pd (police department) and employees. We've just got some more work to do."
The salary adjustment was requested by members of the Bluefield Police Department in June, and has been a topic of closed-door executive sessions of the city board since that time. Two executive session meetings were held on the issue Tuesday before the vote to table the proposed salary adjustment.
The salary increase being sought by the city officers would match the new salary level that took effect for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department earlier this summer.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.