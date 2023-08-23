BLUEFIELD — Citizens opposed to a planned sober living house voiced their concerns Tuesday to members of the Bluefield Board of Directors, but the development may not impact their neighborhood after all.
The founder of the proposed facility told the Daily Telegraph Tuesday that she is seeking a new location for the Harlan House project. Meanwhile, city officials said no one has contacted city hall to date for a business license for the project.
Tuesday’s board meeting was packed, and most in attendance were from the Memorial Avenue area.
“I rise to speak in objection to the Harlan House that is trying to be located — a sobriety house — next door to my house on Memorial Avenue,” Allen Neal said.
Neal asked for a “cease-and-desist order” to be issued by the city on the project.
“This is most unfortunate because it has taken away the very thing the community would like to keep, which is the honor and integrity of the neighborhood,” Bill Nabors, another concerned citizen, said.
Ron Townley, another citizen who spoke, said property values along Memorial Avenue will be negatively affected by the development.
“I’ve lived there for 24 years almost,” Townley said. “We enjoy it. The fact is that it’s been a very peaceful area since we’ve been there, and I think what Allen (Neal) said, this would bring an element into our community that would jeopardize the safety of residents in the area. It would also reduce our property values substantially.”
Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin said the website for the Harlan House project indicates it is no longer planned for the Memorial Avenue area. And City Manager Cecil Marson said no one has come to city hall to request a business license.
“This individual has never come to the city to ask for a license,” Marson said. “To say that we aren’t doing something about it isn’t a fair statement.”
Marson later encouraged the project developer to contact city hall and to speak with him regarding the project.
“Absolutely, and we’ve had no formal interaction,” Marson said. “So there has been no discussion at our zoning board meeting, no applying for a business license.”
Marson added there “has been no formal discussion at all with the city” regarding the project.
City Attorney Anthony Heltzel said the project, as he currently understands it, would be a sober living facility.
Heltzel said it is difficult to describe the project since the developer hasn’t contacted the city.
“They have not applied for a business (license),” Heltzel said. “We don’t know the business structure. We have a general idea that it is a sober living facility, but we don’t know what type of amenities and what type of services that they will provide.”
Heltzel said a business license would likely be necessary before the Harlan House could begin operations.
“If they are operating a business they would still need to get a business license from the city,” Heltzel said. “If I’m giving you services, and you give me money, that’s a business and would require a business license.”
When contacted Tuesday by the Daily Telegraph, Imogean Harlan, founder of the Harlan House project, said she would be contacting the city. She also confirmed that she is now looking for an alternate location for the proposed sober living facility for women.
“It is not going to be in this location,” Harlan said. “I’ve updated the website to let folks know it is not going to be in this location.”
Harlan said she is looking for another site.
“What I would like to do is find a location that is appropriate,” Harlan said. “And I would like to invite the city and the police department and have an open-door policy for them so they could be assured that whatever I’m doing is professional.”
Harlan said she will be reaching out to the city manager.
“I do this because this is what God put on my heart to do,” she said. “It’s up to God now if it will happen.”
According to the Harlan House website, a sober living home is committed to helping individuals achieve long-term sobriety. It says everyone deserves a second chance, and the facility will provide support and structure needed to succeed.
The website adds that the facility would provide a home-like environment where individuals can feel safe and supported. The website says the project will offer peer support, random drug testing, healthy meals, house meetings and transportation assistance.
There was a brief back and forth discussion between city officials, and the concerned citizens in attendance at Tuesday’s board meeting, over whether state code would trump local city ordinances as it relates to such sober living facilities.
Delegate Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, said he just recently learned about the project while in church.
“I know that about three years ago we tightened up restrictions, and required a very extensive registration process for those type of businesses to be able to operate,” Gearheart said. “As I understand it in many municipalities these facilities are operating and have not successfully completed that process.”
Gearheart said 18 such facilities are operating in the city Parkersburg, but only three have met the state registration requirements.
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
