PRINCETON — Mercer County residents and local leaders asked Wednesday for the Public Service Commission of West Virginia to avoid granting Appalachian Power Company and Wheeling Power a rate increase which could add about $20 to monthly electric bills.
The state PSC held a public comment hearing at the Mercer County Courthouse so local consumers could share their thoughts and opinions about the power company’s request for a rate increase. About 30 people met in the courtroom of Circuit Court Judge William Sadler.
“Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power are asking for approximately $642 million and if all that were granted, it would be about $20 more per month for the average residential customer who uses a thousand kilowatt hours,” said Charlotte R. Lane, chairman of the West Virginia Public Service Commission.
Attendees were invited to share their thoughts about the proposed rate hike.
“This is a public comment hearing,” Lane said. “We had a public comment hearing last night in Huntington and we’re going to have one in Wheeling and we’re going to have one in Charleston and then the evidentiary hearing in Charleston at our headquarters on Sept. 5 in which the company and the staff and the consumer advocate and the industrial users and other people are going to read and come and present evidence.”
About five people signed up to speak. The first, Joe Besenyei of Mercer County, said he had read a report titled “Independent Technical Prudency Review” conducted by Critical Technologies Consulting.
In that report, the consultants concluded that Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power “did not appear to exercise common sense and prudency in their decisions to fulfill their obligation to serve their customers with economic, safe, resilient and reliable electricity based on the use of the coal plants as established by the commission,” he said.
Asking customers to pay for the power companies’ errors would set a bad precedent and harm the people of West Virginia, Besenyei said.
Delegate Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County, told the PSC officials that Appalachian Power had “great people” and have done a good job with providing reliable power, and the power companies have been allowed to make and recoup expenses.
Gearheart also said that excessive increases in power rates are damaging to the state’s economy and hurts the power companies in the long run since there would be fewer consumers.
The cost of coal is a factor in the cost of electricity, Gearheart said. Less coal is being burned and mined, and more has to be paid for it.
“We moved away from market forces to determine the way we generate power,” he said. There is legislation calling for the state to use power according to market forces rather than government forces so power can be generated affordably “and in our best interests.”
“What we do here isn’t dirty,” Gearheart said. “What we do here is essential to our country.”
Delegate Doug Smith, R-Mercer, read the PSC officials a statement outlining his concerns about the rate hike proposal. He said Wednesday’s comment hearing was not the first one he has attended.
“I look back over the past two years and realize it is still Groundhog Day,” Smith said. “Here we go again with the same year to year ludicrous proposed electric rate hikes and the increased cost to the people. Last year I mentioned that the residential customer rate had increased more than 181 percent from what the people paid in 2006; however, that does not include the rate increases in 2022.”
“It is unfair to the people of West Virginia who are struggling middle class, low income, elderly or on fixed incomes,” Smith said. “Again, I see nothing of corporate pay raises being frozen or cut to off set the quoted need for revenue.”
Smith stated that last year he cited that from 2017 to 2021, the total compensation of Appalachian Power’s CEO increased 23 percent from $11,169,460 to $14,59,483. In 2022, the CEO’s total compensation was $16,171,445 that is a 10 percent increase from 2021 and a 31 percent increase ($5,001,985) from 2017.
“I find it appalling that while the COLA (cost-of-living adjustment) for those on Social Security fixed incomes over the same time has increased only 22.6 percent cumulatively,” Smith said. “This averages out to the CEO receiving more than 9 percent more in pay/compensation than the average low-income citizen received in Social Security increase over the same period.”
Smith asked the state PSC to deny the rate increase request.
Bill Archer, president of the Mercer County Commission, said the commission had sent the state PSC a letter stating concerns about the rate increase. He presented the PSC with a petition from concerned citizens who collected 229 signatures “in a matter of days.”
Teresa Martin of Mercer County said that Appalachian Power was “a very strong company” with profits that “are not in the millions, it’s in the billions.”
Martin said the company’s profits have increased by 7 to 10 percent every year, so it can afford to pay for mistakes without resorting to rate hikes.
“They’re doing well,” she said. “Why should we foot the bill for their mistakes or their mismanagement? They could take a lower profit.”
When consumers don’t like a grocery store’s prices, they can go to another store, but they have no choice when it comes to electricity, she added.
“Where does it end?” Martin asked the PSC officials. “It continues and continues and continues. It is unjustified and it will be a hardship for many West Virginians.”
The public can still submit comments about the rate hike case.
“If people can’t come to the public comment hearings, they’re welcome to come on our website and leave comments or they can mail in letters to us,” Lane said later.
Comments can be mailed to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia, 201 Brooks Street, Charleston, WV 25301.
More information on this case can be found on the PSC website: www.psc.state.wv.us. Click on “Case Information” and access Case Nos. 21-0339-E-ENEC, 22-0393-E-ENEC, and 23-0377-E-ENEC.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
