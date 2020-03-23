BLUEFIELD — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the two Virginia’s, one church has found a unique way to worship, while obeying safety guidelines.
Crossroads Church, of Bluefield, W. Va., experimented with the new congregation method of a drive-in church. Meeting in the parking lot of Mitchell Stadium, church members, and all who were interested were invited to listen to pastor Travis Lowe’s sermon, from the safety of their vehicles.
“We knew how important it was to continue to be a voice of hope in our community in a time when there’s a lot of anxiety. We wanted to bring a little bit of normalcy, let us get out of the house for just a second and maybe say hi to some friends even if it’s just through the window of our car,” Lowe said.
As guests drove into the parking lot, they had the option to purchase treats from the local Blue Spoon Cafe, through their car window. Employees of the cafe were adorned with masks to ensure their utmost safety while taking money and passing the items through the car windows.
Lowe mentioned the importance of supporting local businesses, like the Blue Spoon Cafe, that are experiencing difficult times. Having the cafe present at the event allowed for the community to enjoy the treats as well as bless the business, Lowe said.
Once in the parking lot, guests could tune their car radios into a local radio station, where they would listen to Lowe’s sermon. Lowe, who was stationed near the entrance of the stadium, could see his congregation below him, through their windshields, while he preached.
“We wanted to invite the community out and just share together our prayers for our world and try to be a voice of hope,” Lowe said.
During his sermon, Lowe spoke of the importance of hope. As the virus continues to sweep across the globe, and residents are quarantined inside of their homes, the message, gave guests a boost of faith.
With many residents experiencing fear due to the virus, Lowe said he is continually reminded of Romans 15:13.
“‘May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing that in the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope’,” Lowe said of the verse.
After W. Va. Governor Jim Justice closed schools, restaurants, salons, ATV trails and more, many churches also closed their doors. Lowe, seeking only the utmost safety of his congregation, the idea for the drive-in church came up.
“I think it’s really important. I see church as something that helps with our health, mental, spiritual, physical even, and I know isolation can be tough on a lot of folks. We just wanted to continue to provide that opportunity for the community,” Lowe said.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
