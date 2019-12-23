BLUEFIELD — One hundred years ago, a congregation was without a place to worship when fire destroyed its church, but another congregation generously welcomed them to come and worship until a new church could be constructed.
This generous act and a century of cooperation is being celebrate Sunday, Dec. 29 when the congregations of Immanuel Lutheran Church and Christ Episcopal Church come together for a joint service.
The joint worship service will begin 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran, followed by a reception at Christ Episcopal, according to the Rev. Chad Slater of Christ Episcopal. Slater is also currently vice pastor of Immanuel Lutheran because that church currently does not have full-time clergy.
On Christmas Day 1919, the original building that housed Christ Episcopal Church was destroyed by a devastating fire, Slater stated.
Evidence showed that the fire started in the church’s furnace room, according to a story in the Dec. 27, 1919 edition of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Several members of the congregation said that during the last service they could smell an odor of scorched pine. Several people investigated, but they could not find the source of the smell. Flames appeared about 2 p.m. and quickly spread. Firefighters and volunteers managed to keep the fire from spreading too far, and it was the first time the fire department’s new pump engine was used. Unfortunately, the church itself was destroyed.
For the next year and a half, the people of Immanuel Lutheran welcomed members of the other congregation until a new church building was completed. The new church was built on the site of the burned church on Duhring Street in Bluefield.
“This is an exciting opportunity for us to remember our history and celebrate a century of collaboration,” Slater said. “This is a celebration of an important event for both our congregations, but it’s also a time for the city to learn from its history and find new ways to cooperate and make our community a better place to live, work, and worship.”
The churches have cooperated with each other in a variety of ways for a century.
John Ertz, congregational vice president of Immanuel Lutheran, said his church and Christ Episcopal were instrumental in helping to establish the Bluefield Union Mission. And since the churches share common communion, the Rev. Slater has helped Immanuel Lutheran with pastoral duties such as visiting congregation members who have been hospitalized. The churches have also had Sunday School programs along with First Presbyterian Church in Bluefield.
When Immanuel Lutheran welcomed Christ Episcopal’s congregation to come and worship a hundred years ago, it was an example of churches coming to each other’s aid in times of need.
“That’s what churches do,” Ertz said. “They help each other and they help the community.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
