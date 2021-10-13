BLUEFIELD — A North Side church group wants to add a memorial marker on the Pulaski Street signs to honor the late Bishop Clarence E. Moore as well as help distinguish the area as an Historical District.
Delores French, representing the Legacy Committee of Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church, where Moore pastored for 67 years before his death in January 2020, said the committee has been working on a way to honor him.
Last week, the city unveiled a marker at Pulaski Street Park remaining it the Bishop Clarence E. Moore Memorial Park.
French said the committee didn’t know the city was planning that honor and the city didn’t know the committee was working on a plan as well.
“We discussed the possibility of naming a street after Bishop Moore,” she said, but that proved to be too complicated. “Pamela Jeffries came up with a solution we thought would be great.”
That solution was a new Pulaski Street sign, with the street name sign on top and below it a sign that reads Clarence E. Moore Memorial.
It is also part of a Black Historical District the committee is trying develop as a legacy, she added, and ties in with nearby Bluefield State College, a Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) school.
“This to me would probably be one of the greatest honors that anybody in this town could ever receive,” French said, adding that BSC is crucial to the area and to the history of that part of the city.
“Clarence Moore’s motto was, ‘People are our business,’ and we believe people are business,” she said, also thanking the city for its support.
Board member Treyvon Simmons said the street sign idea is a “huge honor.”
“I was raised in that church and grew up in Bishop Moore’s teachings,” he said. “I think a man of that stature helped countless people in the church … so many people he helped under his tutelage.”
Simmons said everyone wants to make sure “we keep Bishop Moore’s legacy intact.”
Mayor Ron Martin said Moore was well known locally, but nationally and internationally as well.
“I think it is a great honor and should be recognized,” he said, adding that the idea is a good way to honor other great Bluefield residents. “This merits looking in to and figure out a way to do it.”
Moore was known internationally, especially for his role as Chairman of Foreign Missions for the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World, and was friends with many well-known icons including Bishop T.J. Jakes, and brought many famous names to Bluefield.
During the city’s dedication ceremony last week, Moore’s son, Elder Tim Moore, said the only reason those famous people came was because of their relationship with his father, who had many chances to leave Bluefield for much larger cities and churches, but made a national and international name for himself while he stayed here.
“He felt an affinity to this community and to the people of this community,” he said. “From his base right here in Bluefield, he became the international Chairman of Foreign Missions … and churches around the United States and in 35 countries … the only thing they knew about Bluefield was Bishop Clarence Moore.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.