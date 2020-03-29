PRINCETON — Church services comfort the faithful when times are difficult, but this isn’t an option when the COVID-19 pandemic is keeping people at home; so local places of worship are serving their congregations with online technology and social media.
Millions of West Virginia and Virginia residents are staying home as much as possible to hinder coronavirus’s spread, so churches are offering other ways to serve parishioners.
Crossroads Church in Bluefield offered a drive-in church service Sunday, March 22, at the Mitchell Stadium parking lot. The service was well attended, but there were no plans to offer it again today, according to Pastor Travis Lowe.
“With the shelter-in-place order, we’re not doing that,” Lowe said. “For our church, we’re going to have sort of a Zoom service Saturday. That’s just because last Sunday every church was doing something online. We’re trying to pick a time when there’s a little less traffic. It was kind of crazy last Sunday.”
Lowe said there were plans today for playing recorded messages on Kicks Country radio from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Each message will be about 17 or 18 minutes long.
Pastor J.B. Hurt of Princeton Church of God, Pastor Brandon Hay of the Life Church in Claypool Hill, Va. and Father Sebastian Devasya Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bluefield and Princeton are scheduled to share messages during the broadcast, Lowe said.
Executive Director Craig Hammond of the Bluefield Union Mission said churches are working to reach out to the faithful.
“I’ve noticed that all of the churches are doing very innovative things,” Hammond said. “Facebook, I guess, and some do this thing with Zoom.”
Pastors cannot visit hospitalized members of their congregation, but they can use avenues such as Facebook or call them on the telephone, Hammond said.
“People adapt, I’m telling you,” he stated. “I have to hand it to the clergy, coming up with new and innovative ways to keep in touch with their parishioners.”
The union mission has a spiritual component, and there are times when people seek spiritual guidance. There are also times when people need something to eat.
“We have a team that delivers food to elderly who are very vulnerable (to COVID-19), but short of food,” Hammond said. “As of March 18, we’ve made 31 food deliveries to elderly who are vulnerable. They just didn’t want to get out, but yet they didn’t have an adequate food supply.”
The Rev. Chad Slater of Christ Episcopal Church in Bluefield said he was doing errands for members of his congregation who needed help. As the pandemic continues, local churches have been finding ways to keep serving their parishioners. The church plans to continue its monthly food bank while practicing social distancing.
“I’d much rather do someone’s errands than plan their funeral,” Slater said. “We are trying some worship via the social media and trying to keep up with each other via email and special mailings. I have to do most of my visitations by phone at this point.”
Slater could not remember ever having to deal with a situation similar to the current pandemic.
“There’s no pastoring in a pandemic class during seminary,” he said. “Around here, this is new ground.”
Pastor Maggie Rust of the First Presbyterian Church in Bluefield said her congregation had several members with varying degrees and technical knowledge. The church is sending out a weekly letter and Bible study in addition to video worship on its Youtube and Facebook pages.
“We are also doing a Monday morning Zoom gathering which is a time for checking one another, fellowship and prayer,” she said. “They are definitely receiving the weekly letter and they get that in the mail, and I and other church members are making phone calls to try and stay in touch. And yesterday I led a tutorial on Zoom to introduce the app and walk people through how it works. Last week, we had several technical difficulties and good learning opportunities; so as this continues, we are getting better and better. We’re all kind of learning this together, me and my congregants, and working out what works best.”
Rust said reaching out over the internet has had an expected blessing.
“We were able to include in our Zoom gathering former members of the congregation who now live spread out across the country,” she stated. “It was a joy to see them and have them included in our fellowship again. We’ll have to think of creative ways to keep including them in things. It’s an interesting opportunity if you take advantage of it.”
The members of Congregation Ahavath Sholom in Bluefield are streaming their Shabbat Morning Service (Saturday morning) at 10 a.m. using Zoom, according to Sonya Whitfield, who is the congregation’s co-president along with Doris Sue Kantor.
“Zoom allows you to connect from a computer and view Audio and Video or from a smartphone or tablet, or you can simply dial in from a phone line and listen,” Whitfield said.
The congregation is served by student Rabbi Jonathan Jackson, a fourth-year student at Hebrew Union College in Cincinnati, Ohio. Jackson had been coming to Bluefield about every three weeks, but this changed when the college’s classes went online. Now he’s hosting the congregation’s Zoom call, Whitfield stated.
