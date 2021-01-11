PRINCETON — With a May 8 performance scheduled at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton, Candace Wilson is hoping the show will go on.
“The Ultimate Prince Experience,” a review of the late artist’s music, was rescheduled after being canceled last year because of COVID restrictions, but may be the first of many badly needed performances this year at the center if the pandemic eases enough by then to allow enough people in.
Wilson, executive director of the center, said it’s been a struggle to survive during the pandemic as the usual fare offered has been put on hold due to COVID restrictions.
“We cannot have live music indoors,” she said, and even if that were possible the capacity limitations must be raised to cover the expense.
“Even at half capacity, we can’t make the money we need for a performance,” she said. “We are only able to do small rentals as long as social distancing is maintained.”
The rentals for larger events are popular in a normal year, and that has hurt the bottom line as well.
Wilson said the center did receive $63,000 as part of the CARES Act funding from the state Division of Arts, Culture and History to help keep the doors open, but far more is needed.
“We have bills to pay,” she said.
The center had planned a Christmas play with social distancing, but that fell through as well.
“We were putting it on ourselves,” she said of the play, “It ‘s a Wonderful Life.”
But some cast members, who were all local, had issues with quarantining.
“It became too much,” she said. “Our main priority is keeping people safe. We just miss what we usually do.”
Revenue in 2020 was down about 80 percent from the year before, she said. “It’s been a hard year.”
Wilson is hoping that the new federal stimulus package will have enough money for the state to help.
That package of more than $900 billion was recently passed and Gov. Jim Justice has indicated more money to help community performance venues may be included.
“We have not been able to apply for it yet,” she said, but will do so when it is possible.
Donations continue to be sought as well as money for memberships, which cost from $25 to $2,000, depending on the level.
“We are open and available (for rentals),” she said. “We have memberships that can be purchased and donations would help.”
Another factor related to the center, she said, is the people, and money, it brings into the community during normal times.
“We did a study a few years ago, and for every ticket sold another $25 to $50 is spent in the are for food and other things,” she said. “It definitely generates income back into the community.”
Wilson said the center is not alone in trying to deal with the impact of the pandemic.
“Everybody is hurting,” she said. “Not just us.”
Although avenues continue to be explored to bring more income to the center, it’s hard to do when one in every 38 people in the county either has COVID or did have it, she added.
The Bluefield Arts Center’s performance theater has also been forced to cancel shows.
Julie Hurley, with the center’s theater, said no money has yet been received to help compensate for revenue losses due to the pandemic.
“It is something we started working on this week,” she said.
Hurley said the center’s theater has not yet scheduled any events for this year.
“Several events are on hold,” she said.
Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said that organization, which promotes tourism in the area, has received no funding assistance either.
“We may be included in the next round (of federal money),” she said. “We received nothing from the first round.”
Null said the U.S. Travel Association has spent months trying to have tourism entities included in the federal funding.
“The new round may open the door for some funding,” she said, adding that the organization has also been hurt because it relies on the hotel/motel tax, which has also been hit hard during the pandemic.
