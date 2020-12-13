BLUEFIELD — Downtown Bluefield’s new Christmas tree continues to bring in nightly audiences to see shows of holiday music and lights capable of chasing the worries away.
The tree started its nightly music and lights shows Nov. 23 when the City of Bluefield had its annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. Standing along Princeton Avenue, the tree plays popular holiday music and flashes multicolored lights. Candy Sayers, the city’s public works director, got the idea for the new display when she saw similar attractions in Dollywood.
Shows start at 6 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m. Cars and pickup trucks starting arriving Friday evening for the first show. The evening weather’s was fairly warm for winter, so visitors got their pictures taken with the tree while others got out their cellphones and took videos of the display.
Melinda Basham of Princeton came out to see the Christmas tree show with her daughter, Jenna-Kay, and her daughter’s boyfriend, Levi Nash of Princeton.
“I think it’s a very nice thing to have in Bluefield,” she said after taking pictures. “It makes me think of a Hallmark movie.”
Jenna-Kay and Levi posed with the flashing tree for pictures while “Jingle Bells” played.
“We just wanted to see the display and get a picture in front of the tree,” he said.
“And we went to the Railyard,” she added. “I just like the music and the lights, and the way it changes colors. It’s something different for this area.”
The song “Frosty the Snowman” started playing as more people arrived. More cellphones were brought out for videos.
“I think it’s pretty,” Alyssa Christian of Beckley said. “I like how it has the different light settings.”
A lot of the people stopping by Friday night were seeing the show for the first time. Watching from their pickup truck, Gary and Andrea Keaton of Athens said they had seen the tree during the day.
“But we didn’t know it was a musical one,” she added.
“The Nutcracker Suite” started playing as Dennis and Betty Elswick of Bluefield relaxed and took a video. Betty said she liked the tree’s colors, and how it looked, with its nutcrackers, like a complete Christmas decoration.
City Manager Dane Rideout said during the tree lighting ceremony that the new Christmas tree and its show is another reason to come downtown, then visit the Holiday of Lights displays in nearby Lotito Park.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.