BLUEFIELD — Bluefield’s designation as “Christmas City” will get another boost this holiday season.
Members of the City Board on Tuesday approved the purchase of a portable synthetic ice-skating rink.
City Manager Cecil Marson said the rink includes all that is needed to set up, plus 100 pairs of ice skates.
“This is part of growing Christmas City,” Marson said of of the city’s official state designation. “It will be the only ice-skating rink in the area.”
Cost of the rink is about $30,000. Synthetic ice is made from a polymer material that is designed for metal-bladed ice skates.
Marson said it was the lowest price option and is from a West Virginia company.
No taxpayer money will be used, he said, with the money from donations.
Marson said the rink will be set up for the holiday season in the dog park area.
“This will be a great addition to downtown,” Mayor Ron Martin said.
Marson also asked the board to table a request regarding the purchase of a high-speed projection system that can project various scenes on downtown buildings, from Christmas related themes to movie scenes to football game highlights.
He said the proposal, at a cost of about $14,000, will be ready next month and can be ordered in time to use this holiday season.
Marson said it is called “projection mapping” and will provide entertaining visuals on buildings for people to see in the downtown area.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• Heard a presentation by Mel Jones related to a Bluefield housing study being conducted by the Virginia Center for Housing Research at Virginia Tech.
Jones is associate director of the center and said the project is in partnership with West Virginia University and WVU Extension.
She said the goal is to help Bluefield solve future housing challenges by examining all facets of the housing situation now, what it is projected to be, and developing strategies to best serve the city and residents.
Jones said a housing analysis includes the number of housing units in the city, whether owner-occupiers are working or retired, vacancies, market values, data from real estates companies and lenders, as well as input from residents and city officials.
When the project is completed, she said, which should be May or June next year, three to six strategies will be presented with implementation plans, including funding needs.
“This is the next phase for us to grow and get us to a good spot,” Marson said of planning to meet the city’s housing needs.
• Agreed to consider a request from Jeff Hajenga, state DNR (Department of Natural Resources) District 4 wildlife biologist, to place a wildlife telemetry unit at the East River Overlook to monitor migratory species.
Hajenga said the unit would incle two antenna mounted on a 4-ft. mast on the picnic shelter and provide a “listening station” to pick up signals from tagged wildlife as they pass through the area.
Two other units are located in the region, one atop the observation tower at Pipestem State Park and the other on top of the observation deck at Hanging Rock in Monroe County (Peters Mountain).
The units are part of a worldwide system, called the Motus Wildlife Tracking Network.
Hajenga said an educational sign will be included at the site so people can see which tagged species has passed through the area.
• Approved a resolution recognizing the local chapter of the Chi Alpha fraternity, which has been named the International Social Action Chapter of the Year for its charitable work and services in the area.
Ken Hunt, a member of this 4th District Chi Alpha Chapter (local chapter of the national Omega Psi Phi Fraternity), which covers Concord, BSU and Bluefield University, was on hand to accept the resolution.
The chapter is involved in many local projects including giving Christmas gifts to the needy, helping with homelessness and giving to family shelters.
The chapter also recently presented Bluefield State University with a $5,000 endowment as well as scholarships to two area high school seniors.
Martin praised the chapter for its dedication to the community and “generous and giving spirit.”
“Thank you for all you do for our community,” he said, adding that the fraternity also helped plan this year’s Juneteenth celebration.
Board member Treyvon Simmons said members of the fraternity also set a good example for youth by showing them they “can do the same things and follow down that road.”
• Thanked Jim Nelson, the face, and voice, of Bluefield High School sports knowledge, for his help in putting together the celebration of Bluefield football at the Granada Theater held recently as part of the weeklong events leading up to the annual Beaver-Graham game.
“He put the history together…” Marson said. “We appreciate his great knowledge of Bluefield athletics.”
• Also thanked Bluefield Public Works Dept. electricians Jonathan Perdue and Cody Beggs.
Marson said the two were invaluable in making sure the carnival and vendors set up downtown during the rivalry week had everything they needed, as well as all of the other projects they are part of.
“Without these two, we could not maintain what we had to do,” he said. “They are the unsung heroes. They make all of these things work.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.