BLUEFIELD — West Virginia’s official “Christmas City” is ready to kick off the most ambitious holiday season yet.
Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson said that, based on feedback from the community, more and more activities have been added this year.
“I am super excited about getting things rocking,” he said Friday, as city crews were putting the final touches on the iconic Holiday of Lights and setting up downtown for the mini-Holiday of Lights as well as Monday’s tree-lighting and other attractions in the Raleigh Street area.
“The Holiday of Lights is a roaring success, one of the greatest things around,” he said of the light displays around City Park that draw tens of thousands of visitors every year and that number keeps growing.
Building on the success built up during the last 25 years, Marson said the city wanted to “dip our foot into taking a little bit of that and doing more downtown.”
That not only meant enhancing attractions downtown, but also seeking the official designation as the state’s “Christmas City,” which was accomplished in 2021.
Marson said one of the goals is to help bring Holiday of Lights visitors to the downtown area, and that includes a “trail of lights” and signage to guide them when they exit City Park.
The mini-Holiday of Lights is being set up in the parking lot area beside the TailYard dog park on Raleigh Street, but it is far more than that.
Marson said a Ferris wheel is being assembled, the skating rink in the Big Whiskey parking lot will be open, between 20 and 30 vendors will be on hand selling Christmas wares, a game booth, and, of course, the 40-ft. Animated Christmas tree that features music with coordinating light changes, and many activities in the area are scheduled.
The season actually starts today with the annual 5K run through City Park at 5 p.m., giving runners a chance to get a sneak preview of the light show.
But Monday is the big kickoff day.
At noon, the new “Christmas City” mural will be unveiled on the east side of the Mayor Manor, the red brick building down the street from Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wyoming Street.
Activities in the Raleigh Street area crank up at 5 p.m. and at 5:30 p.m., the Tree Lighting festivities begin, including opening remarks from Mayor Ron Martin, a performance by Bluefield Primary School students and the tree lighting at 6 p.m. Santa will also be hand.
At 7 p.m., the Granada Theater will screen the holiday hit “Elf.”
Not only are all of these activities taking place in the Raleigh Street area, Chicory Square will feature the city’s new “huge projection map,” which will light up the large wall behind Chicory Square with light shows as well as holiday themes, like scenes from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, graphics of Santa and orchestrations.
Santaland will be inside the nearby Landmark Building between Federal and Bland streets.
David’s Downtown in the Bluefield Arts Center will offer a Santa’s Buffet on Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Marson said downtown businesses are participating by “decking out” their window fronts.
Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, sees the opening of the Holiday of Lights at 6 p.m.
Marson said one treat this year will be three nights set aside for visitors to ride the trolley or walk through the display and hayrides will be available as well. Food vendors will also be on site.
Those nights are Dec. 11, Dec. 20 and Jan. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Holiday of Lights will be open this year through Jan. 8, he said, and all donations received from visitors go back into adding more light displays and purchasing other attractions for downtown holiday activities.
Marson said the traditional Christmas Parade returns this year on Dec. 3, starting on South Street at the Maples and on Bland St. onto Federal St. At the light at Princeton Ave., it will turn right and end at the Animated Tree.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m.
One of the highlights this year will be the Christmas Market Dec. 5 through Dec. 10 inside the Landmark Building.
Craft vendors and others will be inside, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Mrs. Claus will also be inside the Landmark reading to children and a Craft Memorial Library Christmas Workshop for kids will be featured as well.
Santa will be in the Elks Building during this time, available for visits.
The Granada Theater will screen Christmas movies throughout the holidays. Check the full lineup at bluefieldgranada.com.
Special events at the Granada include the West Virginia Jazz Orchestra on Dec. 4 at 5 p.m., Chosen Road’s Hometown Christmas Concert on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. and Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. Home for the Holidays concert on Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.
The popular band Envision will return for a performance at the Granada on Dec. 31 at 8:45 p.m. to ring in the new year.
The annual Lemon Drop will also be held on New Year’s Eve.
Visit westvirginiaschristmascity.com for full review of events and activities.
Marson said many people put in a lot of work to make everything happen, pointing out Candy Sayers (Public Works director for the city) and her whole team.
“She has done a phenomenal job,” he said of her department.
Other city employees who have worked hard on the project include City Ambassador Marie Blackwell, Human Resources Director Angie Farley, Information Technology Director Billy Hester and Fire Chief Chad Bailey.
Marson said many businesses and organizations have stepped up to help as well.
They include Magnolia on Jefferson, Berkshire Hathaway, Grants, Heart Strings (Lauren Crews), the Bluefield Beautification Committee, the Golden Rule, the Bluefield State University School of Business, Bluefield Middle School art teacher Amanda Bowlick, Trinity United Methodist Church, Walmart in Bluefield, Va., Bluefield Garden Club, Craft Memorial Library, the Bluefield Arts Revitalization Committee (BARC), the Granada Theater, David’s Downtown, Gigabeam, Summit bank, First Community Bank, Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau, CASE West Virginia, Kammer Furniture, Shopkeeper, the Ugly Duckling, Imogene and Rose, Fantastic Finds, WISE (Women In Search of Empowerment), Intuit, Downtown Merchants and J.P. and Alexis Marinus, Open Heart Ministries, The Vault, RailYard, Blue Spoon, Bishop Optical, A&J Sportstown, and Brewster Morehouse.
“Countless volunteers” also helped, Marson said.
“All volunteers have been absolutely wonderful,” he said. “We have the greatest people in the greatest city. I am honored to be the city manager.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.