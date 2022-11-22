BLUEFIELD — West Virginia’s Christmas City kicked off downtown festivities Monday night with a musical Christmas tree, a Ferris Wheel, skating and a visit from Santa Claus.
The ferris wheel in the Raleigh Street parking lot and ice skating rink in the Big Whiskey parking lot are the newest additions to the city’s Christmas activities, and they opened at 6 p.m. along with the lighting of the Christmas tree.
City Manager Cecil Marson said that the ferris wheel and the skating rink added more fun for the city’s families, and he is really excited for the community to come and enjoy it.
He said that the idea for adding the ferris wheel to the Christmas festivities came about in August when it was brought in for the Beaver-Graham game.
“Garth Lively, the carnival guy, was super awesome, and the ferris wheel was beautiful and could have Christmas colors,” said Marson. “He told us that he would love to come do Christmas with us, and we told him to come on down to spend that time with us.”
He also added, “He brought some games, his funnel cake truck, and of course, we also have the skating rink.”
Marson said that along with the new activities, they have added more lights to the city and a projection map that will be in Chicory Square.
The projector will display Christmas videos and graphics for the community to enjoy while visiting downtown.
“Every year we’re trying to build upon our Christmas City, our legend,” said Marson. “We’ve had the Holiday of Lights for 25, 30 years, now, we’re making a really big push to add a little bit out there, but we are really starting to build up the downtown.”
Marson said that downtown is also much more decorated this year, and he is so thankful for all the help the community has provided to propel the Christmas City.
“We’ve had all these great volunteers this year to decorate all the windows, and I think the families here are going to be really happy with what Bluefield has to offer this year,” said Marson.
Marson said he is most excited for people to enjoy the ferris wheel and the skating rink.
“I think folks are going to be really entertained with what we have this year,” Marson said. “I think it’s going to bring more things for the families to do, and what we’ve tried to do here in Bluefield between the Holiday of Lights and the activities downtown is to give all our families something that they can do together that’s really inexpensive.”
The annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony kicked off the downtown’s holiday activities. Marson welcomed the public to the event, and after second grade students from Bluefield Primary School entertained the crowd, the Christmas tree launched into its first light and music show of the season.
“It’s beautiful,” said Melissa Holleman of Bluefield. “I could have stood there and watched it for hours.”
“I think it’s pretty healthy,” Mayor Ron Martin said about the attendance Monday night. “People should be able to come down here and have a good time for a little bit of money.”
Santa Claus arrived for an early appearance, and soon children were coming up to him for hugs and a chance to share their Christmas wishes. Children and their families were quickly lined up near his sleigh. He had his naughty and nice lists ready.
“We’re looking forward to having a fun time kicking off the season in Bluefield,” Santa said. “So I made a special trip to kick off the holiday in Bluefield.”
The ferris wheel will be open 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, while the ice skating rink will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com
